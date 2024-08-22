Governor’s Proclamation Designates August As Shooting Sports Month In Georgia

Social Circle, Ga.

August is designated as Shooting Sports Month according to a recent proclamation signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. That is reason to celebrate! Where should you go? To a Georgia public shooting range, of course!

Georgia has more than 45 public archery and shooting ranges available in the state, many of them available on public land like Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) or Public Fishing Areas (PFAs).

To encourage visitation to public ranges, especially during Shooting Sports Month, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) has set up an opportunity to win a WRD Prize Pack by visiting any of the following four ranges:

Wilson Shoals

Clybel

Mike Commander

Richmond Hill

Beginning Aug. 12, visitors to any of those four ranges will scan a QR code on entry to the range where they can fill out a registration form. WRD will compile the names of those entered and draw a winner for each of the four ranges weekly. Drawings will be held Aug. 19, 26 and Sept. 2.

One prize pack awarded for each range over the next 3 weeks (last chance to register is Aug. 31). Drawings to be done on Aug. 19, 26 and Sept. 2. You can enter each week. However, the same person cannot win more than one prize pack. You must possess a valid hunting or fishing license to use a DNR shooting range.

For more information on public ranges in Georgia, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/AllRanges.