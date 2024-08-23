Luxury designer Wendy Glaister, is named a finalist for HGTV’s Design of the Year for her Outdoor Oasis project. Vote for Wendy Glaister's design excellence and help award her firm HGTV's 2024 Designer of the Year. Wendy Glaister Interiors, Outdoor Oasis features a spectacular chef's kitchen with multiple areas for outdoor entertaining and a four seasons design concept. Wendy Glaister's ultimate outdoor kitchen features a gas grill and pizza oven. farmhouse sink, warming drawers, freezer, refrigerator and ice maker within double 12 foot islands. Wendy Glaister's Outdoor Oasis features a beautiful outdoor living space with custom outdoor upholstery that sits in front of the linear gas fireplace and large TV's that are mounted to either side of pergola structure.

California Luxury Designer Wendy Glaister Dives into the Mastery Behind Creating the Ultimate Outdoor Oasis

To say that we are blessed to do what we do is an understatement. I am so grateful for the faith that our clients place in our vision and we are extremely grateful for this honor.” — Wendy Glaister, founder of design firm Wendy Glaister Interiors

MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award Winning Interior Designer, Wendy Glaister is counting her blessings after being named a finalist for HGTV’s Designer of the Year! Designer Wendy Glaister, president and founder of luxury design firm Wendy Glaister Interiors remarked, “To say that we are blessed to do what we do is an understatement. So many opportunities exist to make a special place for our clients and their families. I am so grateful for the faith that our clients place in our vision. We are extremely grateful that our projects are receiving national attention.”HGTV hosts their annual Designer of the Year Awards which celebrates interior designers, architects and landscape architects who create beautiful spaces. This year's (6) award categories are Kitchen + Dining Color + Pattern, Waterside Retreats, Countryside Escapes, Dramatic Before and Afters and Outdoor Oasis.Wendy Glaister Interiors, Outdoor Oasis features a spectacular design with a four seasons design concept and multiple areas for outdoor entertaining. The exquisite outdoor design leaned heavily on Valley Fire Place, a local retailer for their recommendations and expertise in creating the ultimate outdoor chef’s kitchen package. With a kitchen design that features Blaze outdoor appliances and grills, Plumbing and fixtures by Brizo, and Nature Kast Custom Outdoor Cabinets in a warm neutral to coordinate with massive double kitchen islands. Double 12 foot kitchen islands feature stunning waterfall edge details in Taj Mahal Quartzite honed finish by Stone Company MSI. Completing the warm neutral color story included expanding the outdoor patio by surrounding and installing Limestone 24” x 48” Pavers also by MSI.To elevate the client’s hosting of family and friends a custom outdoor dining table with seating for 12 was created by metal craftsman Nick Heckendorf, Metal Craft. This custom table delivers a seamless design statement in matching honed Taj Mahal Quartzite and with a beautiful gas fire feature.Through collaboration with Lighting Designer, Carrie Arnold, Phillips Lighting & Home, Wendy was able to create the perfect outdoor space with lighting for day and evening illumination. The lighting design included LED tape lighting Alloy LED 120v “PowerLine 400” (in Aluminum channel w/lens) for the double kitchen islands. For the living area we installed a large Ceiling Fan: Fanimation “Triaire” under our pergola, to help with comparing the excessive California summer heat and insect control. On the pergola walls we installed FP “Shadow Box” sconces by Hubbardton Forge, WAC DweLED Block & Slant sconces and added Kuzco Lighting “Traverse”Path lights throughout the outdoor space.Outdoor Furniture and Upholstery, was custom designed with Manufacturer Lee Industries purchased through Slater's Home Furnishings. For everyday engagement this Outdoor Oasis’ design includes several fire features and seating in three different locations. For added client enjoyment several large Samsung Smart TVs were installed so the client could watch from every angle. The existing pool deck and surrounding landscape was updated, alongside the installation of sports courts including a new pickleball court, a putting green, and a bocce ball court that were positioned around the 1.08 acre garden space and to complete the ultimate outdoor oasis design.During the project photoshoot and celebration party, Wendy’s clients exclaimed, “We never even really go inside anymore, we love it so much! Our outdoor oasis is a dream come true.”Based in California’s Central Valley, Wendy Glaister Interiors, specializes in high-end luxury residential and commercial design projects throughout California and in other select markets. Celebrating nearly two decades of success, Wendy has grown her business through hard work, faith and stewardship. Solidifying her knowledge and experience in the interior design and design + build fields Wendy commented, “Designing for our clients is a huge responsibility. In the Central Valley, we have a lot of hard working farming families and I take great pride in our firm's ability to provide beautiful designs while exercising appropriate stewardship to make each client’s homes work for and look like them.”So far this year, Wendy Glaister Interiors has been awarded as a 2024 Finalist - ARTS Awards Interior Designer of the Year, 2024 Best Outdoor Space ASID ANDYZ Award, LUX Life - 2024 Best California Residential Design Firm, Best of 209 - 2024 Gold Award Best Interior Design, NKBA’s Person of the Year - Praise Worthy Pick, and 2024 Best of Houzz for Service & Design. In addition to Wendy’s firm's being awarded for their residential and commercial excellence the national attention Wendy is receiving has afforded her exciting opportunities. From traveling the country speaking about the business of interior design, overcoming obstacles, and has led to her being named a Brand Ambassador for International Plumbing brand, Zip Water.About HGTV Designer of the YearHGTV’s annual Designer of the Year Award is a prestigious and coveted award competition offered each year by HGTV / Warner Bros. The first round of finalists are selected before the live voting period begins on August 20th at 9:00am ET and ends on September 26th at 5:00pm ET on their website ( www.hgtv.com/designeroftheyear ). The HGTV.com worldwide audience will vote on their favorite project in 6 categories and the projects with the most votes will be named the "People's Pick Winners". The HGTV.com editorial team will also vote on their favorite project in each category and the projects with the most votes from the HGTV.com editorial team will be named the "HGTV Editors' Pick Winners" and each category of winners will be announced on HGTV.com on 9/27/24. Selected winners will also meet with the HGTV editorial team to film videos to be featured on HGTV.com and the Overall Winner will also receive a certificate and editorial feature on HGTV.com.About Wendy Glaister InteriorsWendy Glaister is the founder of her namesake interior design studio and has been designing luxury residences throughout California for 18 years. Her firm's award-winning residential and commercial projects have been published in numerous magazines, won countless awards, and she afforded her the opportunity to travel the country speaking about the business of interior design, overcoming obstacles, and fulfilling your calling through creative entrepreneurship.As a member of ASID, NKBA and IDS, Wendy immediately sets clients and colleagues at ease with her warmth and engaging personality. She is an intent listener and decisive problem solver. Collaboration with her patrons and craftspeople to produce stunning results … built environments tailored exclusively to each clients’ residential or commercial space.Wendy regularly donates her time to supporting the design community and has served as the chapter President of the Central California Nevada region of ASID. Each year she produces exclusive design tours where she hosts fellow designers for SF Decorator’s Showhouse, The San Francisco Design Center and the SF Fall Show for ASID. Most recently she hosted the IDS Designer Experience at KBIS in partnership with NKBA in 2022 (Orlando) & 2023 (Las Vegas).Wendy also works as a contributing editor on design for KBB Magazine, Furniture, Lighting & Decor, Home Accents Today, Stanislaus Magazine and Las Vegas Market. She regularly highlights trends, brands that are friendly and responsive to designers, and best practices for business particularly in the areas of collaboration, branding and luxury design. To experience her work visit her Design Portfolio.###

