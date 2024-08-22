Banacol Contributes to Sustainable Development Through Harmonious and Constructive Labor Relations

Banacol, continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to sustainable

MEDELLíN , ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urabá, Colombia – Banacol, the banana company, continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to sustainable development and long-term positive impact through its collaborative relationships with labor unions.

Banacol: Respectful and Collaborative Union Relations

Since its inception, Banacol has fostered a close and respectful relationship with the unions representing its operational workforce. With 100% of its operational employees affiliated with six labor unions, the company firmly demonstrates continuous and productive communication with these organizations. Through respect for differences and clear, respectful communication, Banacol has successfully worked hand-in-hand with unions to find common interests that benefit the workers.

This approach reflects the essence of Banacol: the importance of working and building collaboratively. At Banacol, the power of joint efforts with a common goal is both understood and valued. The company’s respect for 100% of its collective bargaining agreements goes beyond compliance, as Banacol proactively seeks to identify and address concerns, continually improve working conditions, and promote initiatives that benefit the entire community.

Banacol’s Core Values in Union Relations

Among the values Banacol emphasizes in its relationship with unions are:

- Respect: The fundamental basis of union relations, recognizing and respecting individuals and their freedom of association.

- Transparency and Continuous Communication: Key to a harmonious relationship.

- Assertiveness and Common Purpose: Employment and the well-being of employees and their families.

- Teamwork: Essential for achieving common goals.

- Impartiality and Trust: Pillars of a solid relationship.

Banacol’s Collaborative Projects and Initiatives with the Unions

Banacol has undertaken various successful projects and initiatives in collaboration with the unions, such as the agreement with UITA and the unions to increase female participation on the farms and contribute to employee well-being. One example is the “AgrOrgullosas” program, through which Banacol aims to increase female participation in agricultural activities from 10% to 20%, demonstrating its commitment to gender equity and the empowerment of women in the region.

From a broader perspective, this initiative not only seeks to raise awareness about the importance of gender equity but also to provide practical tools to address and overcome challenges related to discrimination and inequality.

Indeed, for Banacol, working jointly with the unions is essential because they represent an additional voice for the interests of their employees. Banacol consistently works harmoniously with them, listening to concerns from another perspective and reaching agreements that allow them to advance toward common goals.

With a recent union negotiation in 2023, marking a historic milestone with a four-year duration, Banacol reaffirms its commitment to the well-being of its employees and to building a better society and country. By working together, a more promising future full of opportunities and well-being for all can be built.

This commitment is not only a promise to continue improving working conditions but also to foster an environment where every individual can thrive and contribute to the progress of society. Banacol is convinced that the key to success lies in the power of collaboration and solidarity.



