Innovation Thrue Energy Corporation Revolutionizes Medical Cold Chain with IceBattery® Systems and DX(IB-trackability)

GDP Medical cold Chain logistics

MARUNOUCHI CHIYOADA KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITE Corporation, headquartered in Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, led by founder and CEO Pankaj Garg, announces a groundbreaking partner with one of the largest Japanese logistics companies headquartered in Tokyo.

This collaboration is set to transform last-mile Medical Cold chain logistics delivery services across Japan, with plans to expand into global markets soon. Leveraging the nationwide capabilities of the prominent logistics company, combined with ITE's cutting-edge IceBattery® technology and DX (IB-traceability)solution real-time monitoring, this collaboration aims to enhance the life sciences sector. This service is specifically designed to transport medical cold chains such as bone marrow, organ transplants, blood, vaccines, regenerative medicines, specialty drugs, and clinical trials, ensuring precise temperature control throughout the delivery process.

With options for various sizes and temperature ranges and support for up to 200 hours, the IceBattery product line service covers all logistics modes: Sea, Air, Train, Land, and last-mile delivery. This initiative guarantees the quality and effectiveness of temperature-sensitive products. Unlike traditional methods that rely on dry ice and liquid nitrogen, dangerous good handling, and not environment friendly, the IceBattery® system and DX solutions offer a safer, more efficient, and cost-effective alternative.

The service is now available nationwide, from Tokyo and Osaka to any destination across Japan. It features precise temperature and location tracking during delivery, providing unmatched visibility and control. This innovative approach sets a new benchmark in the life sciences market, ensuring unparalleled reliability and efficiency in transporting temperature-sensitive products.

Pankaj Garg, President and CEO of ITE Corporation, commented: “We founded ITE with the mission to deliver vaccines to every corner of the world. After 16 years of R&D, we have developed numerous borderless cold chain logistics products across sectors, including food, dairy, seafood, and life sciences. Our IceBattery® system is designed to minimize human error and operates without power, except during freezing, ensuring consistent conditions for vaccine delivery worldwide.”

About ITE Corporation:

ITE Corporation is a pioneer in temperature management technology, specializing in IceBattery® systems for cold chain logistics. Our solutions, coupled with DX Real-Time traceability, revolutionize the global transportation of temperature-sensitive products. Covering a wide temperature range from -50°C to +25°C, our eco-friendly logistics solutions are free from fossil fuels and traditional energy sources. From 8L boxes to ISO 40-feet containers/40-feet trucks, we offer energy-efficient solutions across all transportation modes of logistics (Sea, air, train, and land). During the COVID-19 pandemic, ITE played a vital role in vaccine distribution across 70+ cities in Japan. Trusted by over 250 companies in Japan, including leading train and air cargo operators, our impact is expanding globally, with recent collaborations with Indian Railways’ freight company (CONCOR). Join ITE Corporation in shaping the future of temperature management and Green Cold Chain logistics.

About The Partner Logistics Company is a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in to-end logistics as B2B and B2C, platforms across Japan, customized logistics, and transportation chartering. ITE Corporation: 10th Floor, Shin-Marunouchi Building, 1-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo

Contact: info@ithrue.com

Phone: +81-3-6206-3101 | Fax: +81-3-6206-3102 Website: http://www.icebattery.jp

IceBattery Cold Chain

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.