CONCOR and ITE World Pioneer Green Cold Chain ISO 40Feet IceBattery Container on India DFC(Dedicated Freight Corridor)

The 40FT IceBattery container's historic departure from India Dadri terminal, led by women, pioneers eco-friendly cold chain & empowers women in India."

Innovation Thrue Energy Revolutionize Green Cold Chain Logistics Globally” — Pankaj Garg

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR), Public Sector under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, is partnering with Japan-based "Innovation Thru Energy®" (ITE) to introduce groundbreaking IceBattery® technology to the Indian market. CONCOR and ITE are jointly unveiling state-of-the-art temperature-controlled IceBattery powered 40-feet passive Containers coupled with advanced DX (Digital) platforms, addressing critical issues in cold chain logistics, including environmental concerns, food wastage, the absence of a robust medical cold chain, and rising logistics costs.

The historic departure of the 40FT IceBattery container from DFC (Dedicated Freight Corridor) Dadri terminal, marked by the participation of women, signifies not only the world's first green cold chain logistics solution without reliance on power(non-diesel) but also serves as a symbol of "Women Empowerment" in India.

ITE, a leading Japanese manufacturer specializing of Green, sustainable cold chain products solutions, offers cost-efficient, passive solutions while reducing carbon emissions across all modes of logistics: train, sea, land, and air, as well as last-mile delivery.

It enables the following offerings:

▣ Achieve Modal Shift Efficiency: Avoid "shunting" traffic congestion and accidents, shortening transportation times and schedules.

▣ Ensures Sustainable Cargo Quality: The IceBattery® system reduces CO² emissions by about 70%, contributing to carbon offsets, while maintaining the freshness of perishable goods (refrigerated temperature and humidity at 70-80%), reducing transportation costs.

▣ Extended cooling: The system can cool for about three days without a power supply during transport.

▣ Versatile Temperature Control: Ideal for transporting a wide range of temperature-sensitive products, including perishables, dairy, seafood, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and biochemicals.

These containers are equipped with DX(IoT) devices for real-time tracking of cargo conditions, providing crucial data on location, temperature, humidity, unauthorized access, and more through a user-friendly smartphone interface, providing unparalleled visibility and control over the cold-chain process.

Mr. Azhar Shams, Director of Domestic Operations at CONCOR, said,

"IceBattery® Japanese technology is a game changer for cold chain logistics, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to existing reefer containers. It ensures perishables stay fresh and is ideal for DFC transportation, enabling on-time deliveries and zero CO2 emissions. It holds immense promise for the future."

Pankaj Garg, founder, and CEO of ITE, said,

"Our 40F IceBattery® containers can help solve India's cold chain challenges while reducing energy demand and CO² emissions. India can achieve better cold logistics than developed countries and will lead the world. On top of that, CONCOR, as a state-owned company, can play a pivotal role for the people of India”.

Mr. Sei Kondo, JICA India, said,

“This innovative technology succeeds in loading things like fresh food, medicines, and other products that need to be kept at a certain temperature and moisture. I hope that advanced technology ITE will be utilized to develop the cold chain in India.”

About CONCOR:

Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) is a leading multimodal logistics company in India, with an extensive network of terminals nationwide. In addition to inland rail transport, CONCOR manages ports, air cargo complexes, and cold chain logistics. With plans to expand its warehousing space, CONCOR is well-positioned to introduce IceBattery technology to India.

About Innovation Thru Energy Co., Ltd. (ITE Japan):

Innovation Thru Energy (ITE) is a technology company based in Japan that revolutionizes the cold chain logistics industry through green technology and digital transformation solutions aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Traditional cold-chain logistics heavily rely on refrigerated containers, trucks, and storage facilities that consume significant amounts of electrical power and fossil fuels, leading to high operational costs and substantial carbon emissions. ITE has introduced a green technology alternative to traditional Dry Ice and diesel generator-driven refrigerated trucks. At ITE, we take pride in delivering innovative hybrid Cold Chain Logistics Solutions that reduce operational costs and CO2 emissions. The innovative IceBattery® system allows it to use existing infrastructure while optimizing energy usage. Unlike traditional methods, ITE's technology allows standard trucks and infrastructure to be used for cold-chain logistics, eliminating the need for dedicated refrigerated equipment. By incorporating multiple temperature ranges, from chilled to frozen, within a single container or truck, ITE provides unprecedented flexibility and efficiency in