PHILIPPINES, August 22 - Press Release

August 22, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON APPREHENSION OF SHEILA GUO, CASSANDRA ONG I am confident that with the apprehension of Sheila Guo and Cassandra Li Ong by authorities in Indonesia today, it is only a matter of time before Guo Hua Ping, a.k.a Alice Guo, is brought to justice. I firmly believe that Guo Hua Ping would not be able to evade accountability for the numerous crimes she has committed. The long arm of the law will eventually catch up with her. When Sheila Guo and Cassandra Ong arrive in the Philippines, they will be compelled to face a Senate investigation. Sheila Guo is subject to an outstanding arrest order issued by the Senate, while Cassandra Ong has been cited for contempt. Their return is not just a procedural matter, it represents a critical turning point in our pursuit of justice.

