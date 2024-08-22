CYBER RANGES at CYBER QUEST 2024 – Enhancing Future Soldier Capabilities

Held at Fort Eisenhower, GA by the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and the Army Futures Command Cyber Battle Laboratory.

QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Quest 24 (CQ24) is the annual data-centric experiment held at Fort Eisenhower, GA by the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and the Army Futures Command Cyber Battle Laboratory.

CQ24 brings together soldiers from Army Cyber Command, Army Forces Command and Army Futures Command, to assess new technologies against documented Cyberspace, Electronic Warfare (EW), Information Advantage and Signal operational requirements.

Military planners will use Cyber Quest 24 results to inform capability development requirements for Multi-Domain Operations and preparation for the Army of 2040.

At Cyber Quest 2024, CYBER RANGES experiments with state-of-the-art advanced Cyber Attack Emulation via the soon-to-be-released CYBER RANGES Injector Engine 3.0 to enhance the capabilities of modern military operations.

CYBER RANGES has been selected 💪 as one of 18 viable technologies being experimented, observed and evaluated by soldiers from Army Cyber Command, Army Forces Command, Army Futures Command, and International Partners at Cyber Quest 2024 this month.

CYBER SPACE, ENGAGED.

More info at: www.cyberranges.com

CYBER RANGES at CYBER QUEST 2024 – Enhancing Future Soldier Capabilities

About

CYBER RANGES delivers World-Class Cyber Security Training and Capability Development Exercises using Next-Generation Technology and Services for the Design, Delivery and Management of Simulation-Based, Deep-Dive Experiences in Cyber Security. CYBER RANGES is an official platform of the UN’s International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the delivery of national, regional, and global cyber drills.​ CYBER RANGES: Transform Your Cyber Security Capabilities Learn, train, test, measure and improve your own or your team’s cyber security competence and your organization’s resilience using our next-gen military-grade CYBER RANGES platform, technology and services. Training and Re-Skilling We specialize in training and re-skilling cyber security professionals all over the world using world-class, deep-dive, simulation technology. Experiential Style We provide you with the opportunity to gain and apply critical, hands-on competencies in life-like environments to build muscle memory. Real-World Scenarios Our cyber security experiences are delivered through real-world scenarios so that security operators and managers can deal with real threats.

