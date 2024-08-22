Western Cape Government calls for road safety awareness in Western Cape

Urgent call for road safety awareness in the Western Cape

The Western Cape Government is concerned about the increased number of incidents recorded on our provincial roads between 12 and 18 August 2024. During this period, 16 pedestrians lost their lives, 27 fatal crashes occurred, 42 individuals were arrested for driving under the influence, and 245 speeding violations were documented. These statistics paint a stark picture of the dangers on our roads and underscore the critical need for heightened road safety awareness and compliance.

In his response to the statistics the Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, said that these figures are unacceptable. “The arrest of 42 people for driving under the influence is particularly concerning as it is the primary cause of accidents and fatal crashes on our roads. We will work to hold those that drive under the influence accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Minister Sileku said.

Minister Sileku added that the safety of every resident and visitor to the Western Cape is his top priority. “It is disheartening to see that so many of these tragic incidents are preventable, resulting from reckless and negligent behavior on the part of road users. Whether it's excessive speeding, impaired driving, or failure to yield to pedestrians, such actions not only endanger the lives of those directly involved, but also pose a significant threat to Western Cape residents”.

Minister Sileku commented, “We urge all road users to adhere to the rules of the road and to always prioritise safety. The consequences of a momentary lapse in judgment can be devastating and irreversible. The fatalities and injuries we see on our roads are not just statistics—they represent lives lost, families shattered, and communities impacted by the loss of loved ones”.

To enhance road safety and reduce the number of preventable incidents, the Western Cape Government calls on drivers to be vigilant and responsible. This means obeying speed limits, refraining from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and always being mindful of pedestrians and other vulnerable road users. Simple actions like wearing a seatbelt, maintaining a safe following distance, and avoiding distractions can make a significant difference in preventing crashes.

We also encourage pedestrians to be cautious when crossing roads, to make use of designated pedestrian crossings, and to ensure they are visible to drivers, especially at night. The Western Cape Mobility Department remains committed to enforcing road safety regulations and educating the public on the importance of safe driving practices.

We urge everyone to make road safety a priority with every trip they take.

Safety Tips for Road Users:

Obey Speed Limits: Always adhere to posted speed limits and adjust your speed according to road and weather conditions.

Drive Sober: Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. If you plan to drink, arrange for alternative transportation.

Avoid Distractions: Keep your attention on the road and avoid using your phone or other distractions while driving.

Wear Seatbelts: Ensure that you and all passengers are wearing seatbelts at all times.

Be Cautious of Pedestrians: Always yield to pedestrians, particularly at crossings and in residential areas.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, it is only through our collective effort that we can reduce the number of tragedies on our roads. Let us work together to create a safer environment for all who use Western Cape roads” Minister Sileku added.

