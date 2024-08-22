Xiamen Poly Tianyue by Robin Wang Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Xiamen Poly Tianyue

Uhouse Design's Xiamen Poly Tianyue, Designed by Robin Wang, Receives Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Xiamen Poly Tianyue by Robin Wang as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade underscores the exceptional quality and innovation of the design, positioning it as a noteworthy contribution to the interior design industry.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and its stakeholders. It serves as a benchmark for excellence, showcasing designs that not only meet but exceed current standards and practices. For potential customers, this recognition signifies a design that offers tangible benefits, combining functionality, aesthetics, and innovation to create spaces that enhance the user experience.Xiamen Poly Tianyue stands out for its unique approach to interior design, drawing inspiration from the local landscape of Wuyuan Bay. The design masterfully incorporates elements from the lustre of pearls, the shape and lines of shells, and the undulation of waves to create a captivating blueprint for bay habitats. The symmetrical line structure and Southern style elegantly convey sophistication while the intricate flower tile patterns and streamlined art under the intersection of black and white add a touch of simple elegance.This recognition from the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is expected to inspire future projects within Uhouse Design, fostering further innovation and exploration. It serves as a motivation for the brand's team to continue striving for excellence, pushing the boundaries of interior design while maintaining a strong focus on functionality, aesthetics, and the needs of the end-users.Interested parties may learn more at:About Robin WangMr. Wang Xiaofeng, with 25 years of senior industry experience, practices the design philosophy of "humanism." Taking the emotional and spiritual needs of people as the starting point, he actively explores sustainable contemporary lifestyles and delivers humanistic and artistic spatial designs. His projects have covered more than 80 cities in China and abroad.About Uhouse DesignFounded in Guangzhou, China, Uhouse Design practices the "people-oriented" design concept. Through its professional design team, profound experience, and rigorous management system, Uhouse renders tailor-made integrated design services. Their space design solutions consider humanistic care and artistic aesthetics, emphasizing the symbiosis between city, space, and people. Uhouse Design covers property, commercial, cultural tourism, hotels, private residence, clubhouse, and more, with systematic design experience and a mature collection supply chain.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice. Their work often incorporates original innovations, eliciting a strong response and making a notable impact on everyday life. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that illustrate the outstanding expertise, talent, and acuity of their designers. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as Innovative Use of Space, Material Selection Excellence, Functional Layout Design, Color Scheme Mastery, Lighting Design Proficiency, Sustainable Design Practice, Cultural Relevance, Aesthetic Appeal, Ergonomic Consideration, Design Consistency, Attention to Detail, Budget Management, Client Satisfaction, Design Longevity, Accessibility Standards Compliance, Incorporation of Technology, Space Optimization, Project Management Skills, Safety Considerations, and Adaptability of Design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a respected competition promoting excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries to influential brands, it offers an opportunity to demonstrate creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for superior design capabilities. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted on pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, interior industry professionals, journalists, academics, and designers. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international, juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesignawards.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.