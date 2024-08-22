Historic Marriott Hotel opens as Adelaide hotels celebrate record-breaking start to 2024

Adelaide’s accommodation sector has had a record-breaking start to the year, as the world’s largest hotel company, Marriott International, opens its first hotel in South Australia.

In a major vote of confidence in the South Australian tourism industry, the property adds to a strong pipeline of hotel investment in recent years – with hotels having opened or commenced construction in metropolitan Adelaide since 2020 worth nearly $2.2 billion.

The 5-star luxury Adelaide Marriott Hotel opens to guests today and is set to inject a significant boost to the state’s economy.

Designed by local Adelaide architect Baukultur, the $200 million hotel is set within the historic 152-year-old General Post Office building in the heart of Adelaide’s CBD.

The first Marriott Hotel to open in South Australia, it offers 285 large guestrooms and suites, including a Presidential Suite, Club Lounge, signature restaurants and bars, swimming pool and fitness centre, plus function and conference rooms.

Two new dining venues are also included in the development. Penny Blue is a contemporary dining experience serving modern Australian cuisine in a 126-seat dining area, while Exchange Lane is a vibrant laneway bar which will offer coffee in the morning before transforming into an evening bar with an 88-seat setting.

The new Marriott opens as the Adelaide accommodation sector experiences its strongest ever first-half of the year.

In the first half of 2024, five of the six months saw the number of room nights occupied in greater metropolitan Adelaide reach monthly all-time highs.

March was the strongest on record for any month in history, with an average 8,687 rooms occupied each night of the month.

In line with the new monthly records for room nights occupied, accommodation in greater metropolitan Adelaide also saw strong average nightly revenue, with four of the first six months at record highs. This includes April recording the strongest ever monthly revenue, with an average nightly revenue of $2.1 million – surpassing the previous high of $2.0 million per night in March 2024.

The records through the first half of 2024 were driven by major events and long weekends, including the Adelaide Fringe, Adelaide Festival, WOMADelaide, March long weekend, Easter, AFL Gather Round, LIV Golf Adelaide, and April school holidays, as well as some key conferences.

Quotes

Attributable to Zoe Bettison, Minister for Tourism

It has been a strong time for Adelaide’s accommodation sector, with record-breaking occupancy and the world’s largest hotel company officially opening the Adelaide Marriott Hotel in the heart of our CBD.

It is fantastic to see the direct result of our investment in major events helping drive record-breaking occupancy and revenue across greater metropolitan Adelaide – paying dividends for jobs and our state’s economy.

Well done to all those who contribute to our state’s accommodation sector, with record-breaking results demonstrating why leading global hotel chains like the Marriott are investing nearly $2.2 billion right here, in Adelaide.

The new Adelaide Marriott Hotel will be yet another reason for those considering a visit to South Australia to commit to a trip and discover why our state is a must-visit destination all year round.

Attributable to Jason Nuell, Area Vice President Marriott International, Australia, New Zealand and Pacific

With the opening of Adelaide Marriott Hotel, we continue to live our legacy of wonderful hospitality and build momentum for the brand’s evolution and appeal.

Located in the iconic GPO building, this hotel will become a true flagship property for Marriott Hotels as we continue to deliver contemporary design and elevated guest experiences.

With spaces to connect, work, or unwind, coupled with heartfelt service true to the brand’s promise, we aim to make Adelaide a must-see destination for domestic and international travellers alike.

Attributable to Paul Gallop, General Manager Adelaide Marriott Hotel

Our prime city location makes Adelaide Marriott Hotel the perfect launching pad for interstate and overseas visitors to tap into all that the destination has to offer.

From premier cultural, sporting, culinary, and business events, to exploring world-renowned wine regions, Adelaide is booming. We are excited to open this milestone hotel, the first Marriott Hotel in South Australia, and look forward to welcoming our guests to experience our heartfelt service and wonderful hospitality.

What’s unique about Adelaide Marriott Hotel’s offering is the connection the hotel has made to both the history of the spectacular building in which it is housed and the legendary force behind the building of the Overland Telegraph Line, Sir Charles Todd.

By celebrating the stories of that feat, as well as the GPO and its soaring Clock Tower, through artworks, our food and beverage offering, and the names given to our many suites, dining spaces, and function rooms – we’ve woven a warm sense of nostalgia throughout these stunning new surroundings that will make every visit memorable.