Consultation open for a green and vibrant city centre

Release date: 22/08/24

Community consultation has opened on draft plans for the redevelopment of the former Adelaide Bus Station on Franklin Street in the CBD.

The public can view indicative concepts and new images for the mixed use, multi-storey ‘Tapangka on Franklin’ development which is expected to deliver accommodation for approximately 1000 people and will have 35 per cent affordable housing component.

The former Adelaide Bus Station site will be transformed with mixed-use towers and a signature building. It’s proposed to include a 200+ room hotel, major build-to-rent development, market housing for sale as well as commercial and retail tenancies.

Renewal SA will lead community engagement on the plans for the development, with two drop-in sessions on Saturday, August 24 and Tuesday August 27, 2024 at 28 Leigh Street in the CBD. Feedback is also being collected online until 15 September.

The public will have the chance to learn more about the project, view indicative plans and can provide feedback and ideas on the precinct’s public accessible spaces and connectivity, sustainability objectives and uses that could activate the precinct and encourage people to visit.

They will also be able to learn about the precinct’s draft sustainability strategy which seeks to establish leading benchmarks in the areas of energy, climate resilience and circular economy.

The design of ‘Tapangka’ will reduce its carbon emissions by promoting and measuring carbon, thermal performance, energy efficiency and renewable energy from the outset. More active transport modes such as walking, cycling and public transport will be promoted over private vehicle use.

The precinct will have a generous plaza and landscaped open space with $1.2 million committed to upgrade existing public spaces of Bowen Street and the plaza outside the former Hampshire Hotel.

Construction will begin in 2026 following a national search and appointment of development partners to deliver the proposed vision.

Concept images for the proposed development are available here.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This development will bring visitors and workers into the precinct and help more people secure housing through affordable sales and rental.

We want this to be a benchmark for sustainable developments in this state.

We are keen to hear from South Australians about what they think of the draft plans and in particular what elements could be incorporated to activate the public spaces.