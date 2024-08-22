Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,380 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,546 in the last 365 days.

Michigan recycles paper, boosts economy

Today’s MI Environment story is courtesy of the Recycling Raccoons.

Paper roll being manufactured at UP Paper. Screenshot from Recycling Raccoons video.

Paper roll being manufactured at UP Paper.

 

Now more than ever, companies in the Great Lakes State are desperately seeking to include recyclables in the manufacturing of new products, including recycled paper. UP Paper, a paper manufacturing company in Manistique, recycles paper materials that are used to create items like tape, gift wrap, fast food bags and packaging materials.

Paper recycling is a complex system that requires people at every step of the process and companies like UP Paper support Michigan’s economy by providing crucial manufacturing jobs. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) supports Michigan community recycling programs through educational opportunities, infrastructure grants and quality improvement.

Check out the video that features UP Paper and EGLE staffers Matt Flechter and Tracy Purrenhage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Michigan recycles paper, boosts economy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more