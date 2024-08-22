Michigan recycles paper, boosts economy

Today’s MI Environment story is courtesy of the Recycling Raccoons.

Paper roll being manufactured at UP Paper.

Now more than ever, companies in the Great Lakes State are desperately seeking to include recyclables in the manufacturing of new products, including recycled paper. UP Paper, a paper manufacturing company in Manistique, recycles paper materials that are used to create items like tape, gift wrap, fast food bags and packaging materials.

Paper recycling is a complex system that requires people at every step of the process and companies like UP Paper support Michigan’s economy by providing crucial manufacturing jobs. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) supports Michigan community recycling programs through educational opportunities, infrastructure grants and quality improvement.

Check out the video that features UP Paper and EGLE staffers Matt Flechter and Tracy Purrenhage.