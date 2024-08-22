European Contractors, Suppliers, and Consultants Road Shows

Description

The Asian Development Bank acknowledges that the global construction industry is facing many challenges that will impact the participation in and pricing of large-scale ADB funded infrastructure projects. The continued effects of COVID-19, higher construction material costs, labor shortages, surging inflation, Russian invasion of Ukraine, high energy and commodity prices and supply chain bottlenecks all affect the interest that contractors have for ADB funded projects.

As the global construction industry adapts to these ongoing challenges and in conjunction with ADB’s requirement to achieve full alignment with the Paris Agreement for all sovereign operations1, ADB wishes to conduct small face-to-face focus group consultations with contractors, suppliers and large project management firms that have either previously participated or are interested in participating in ADB projects to understand their views on how ADB needs to update its practices relating to the traditional project design, market engagement, procurement evaluation methods, contract types and contract management.

ADB acknowledges the need to recalibrate its current thinking on certain contract elements (risk distribution, value engineering, completion bonuses, etc.) to help its borrowers attract the right type of bidders that can deliver quality and value for money under ADB-financed projects. However, to make contract conditions more appealing to contractors and suppliers, it is first necessary to understand their views on risk allocation/ mitigation, profit margins, selection criteria, and other factors.

To this end, ADB is undertaking European roadshows in Frankfurt, Germany; Zurich, Switzerland; and Madrid, Spain.

Road shows Frankfurt, Germany

Zurich, Switzerland

Madrid, Spain

Target participants

European contractors, suppliers, and consultants; Energy, transport, agriculture, social, water and urban sectors

Resource speaker

Glen Harris

Principal Procurement Specialist

Procurement, Portfolio, and Financial Management Department

ADB

How to register

It would be appreciated if you could confirm your attendance with Roderick Artuz copying Glen Harris along with your preferred location or fill out the form.

Event organizers / partners

ADB