August 22, 2024 "All hands on deck": EDCOM 2 Commissioner Benitez takes charge of TESDA, eyes major reforms in tech-voc education EDCOM 2 Commissioner Representative Jose Francisco "Kiko" Benitez of Negros Occidental has officially been sworn in as the new Director General of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). Benitez, who served as a Commissioner of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), and Co-Chaired the Standing Committee on Early Childhood Care and Development, brings with him his extensive experience in education, development, and public service. In a congratulatory dinner, EDCOM 2 Commissioners, Standing Committee and Advisory Council Members, Speaker Martin Romualdez, and partners from the academe and education sector warmly welcomed the new TESDA chief. "Our President obviously chooses the best and the brightest for our education sector. We saw that with Secretary Sonny Angara, and now DG Kiko. I am very very sure and confident that the President picked the right man to continue the legacy of excellence in TESDA. You, working with Secretary Sonny, will produce better outputs for the youth and the future of our country. Our youth deserve nothing but the best", said Speaker Romualdez. Benitez described his new role as a "full circle moment" as he reflected on his family's legacy in the field of education, noting that his grand aunt, former Senator Helena Benitez, authored Republic Act 5462, which established the National Manpower and Youth Council, one of TESDA's mother agencies. "The administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is confident in Benitez's ability to lead TESDA toward achieving its goals of enhancing the technical skills of the Filipino workforce, promoting lifelong learning opportunities, and driving economic growth through education and skills development." Malacanang said in a statement on August 16, 2024. 2015 TESDA Director General Irene Isaac expressed her optimism about Benitez' appointment, "We look forward with great optimism to the Makabagong TVET under TESDA Director General Kiko Benitez. Makabago in terms of relevance to economic needs, in terms of adaptation to fast-changing technologies, in terms of innovative and client-centered learning methods, and greater access of the marginalized sector to TVET and lifelong learning services". "With him and the EBET bills passed in the House and Senate, we push for more remunerative TVET programs for the youth and for existing workers needing upskilling", she continued. Former TESDA Director General, who served during the Estrada administration, Fr. Ed dela Torre echoed this sentiment, "With his expertise in education, DG Kiko Benitez will further hasten the integration into TVET of 21st-century skills, within the framework of lifelong learning." Benitez' colleagues from EDCOM 2 also voiced their support, EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said, "I am confident that TESDA will benefit from Congressman Benitez's experience as a former university president, lawmaker, and commissioner of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2)." "I look forward to working with him in reforming the Technical Vocational Education and Training sector to boost the job readiness of our senior high school graduates, promote upskilling and reskilling, and reduce jobs-skills mismatch", Gatchalian continued. "Together with his passion to improve the lives of every Filipino, DG Kiko brings valuable insights into the challenges faced by TechVoc learners and the needs of the industry. Let us give him our support, as his success in TESDA is the success of EDCOM 2!" added EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Representative Roman Romulo. EDCOM 2 Commissioner Senator Joel Villanueva, himself a former TESDA Director General during the Aquino administration from 2010-2015, also voiced his confidence for Benitez: "Under the leadership of DG Kiko, I certainly believe that TESDA will continue the legacy of empowering Filipinos and even soar greater heights". Education sector groups including the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) had recommended Rep. Benitez for the TESDA post, recognizing his leadership and vision in driving forward educational reforms. His background in education, including his tenure as the former president of the Philippine Women's University, adds to his qualifications. Additionally, Rep. Benitez served as the Vice Chairperson of the House Special Committee on Creative Industries and Performing Arts, where he has been an advocate for integrating creativity and innovation into the country's economic and educational policies. Speaking on behalf of EDCOM 2, Advisory Council member Fr. Ben Nebres thanked DG Kiko for accepting the post. "We have a long way to go and we are very excited to work with you, DG Kiko. So that we can really do better in our technical education, do better for our technicians, and really move forward in the education of our country. Maraming salamat for accepting it. We are very grateful." "We are in the midst of a major crossroads in the country. And I think it was the immensity of the task that made me feel [like we need] all hands on deck and that if I was given the opportunity to accept the challenge of doing any part of reform for education, that led me to accepting this role" Director General Benitez said in his closing statement.

