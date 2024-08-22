SmarterPaw Named to INC. Magazine’s Prestigious 2024 INC. 5000 for a 5th Consecutive Year

SmarterPaw, LLC, is honored to be recognized in the 2024 Inc. 5000's prestigious list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the 5th year running.

LENEXA , KS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmarterPaw, LLC, makers of award-winning brands Meowijuana® and Doggijuana® , is honored to be recognized and awarded the 2024 Inc. 5000, Inc.’s prestigious list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the 5th year in a row.Ranked No. 3,803 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, SmarterPaw continues to serve pet-parents with innovation, wellness and fun, with impressive revenue growth to show for it.SmarterPaw’s dynamic assortment of award-winning pet products is available at approximately 6,200 retailer locations across North America (including PetSmart, Petco, Pet Supplies Plus, Pet Supermarket, and quality independent pet retailers in the US and 7 countries.The annual Inc. 5000 List represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment, independent small businesses. The 2024 Inc. 5000 list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists and achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent.“Once again, we are humbled to be named a part of the 2024 Inc. 5000 for the 5th year in a row and join the ranks of our country’s most dynamic and innovative private companies,” says Scott Ragan, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SmarterPaw, LLC. “SmarterPaw was created to drive growth and innovation through a dynamic assortment of natural pet products, from catnip blends to toys and treats, all promoting pet health, wellness, and a lot of fun. I am very proud of our team and partners for their dedication year after year to produce the highest quality and innovative products you will find on the market today and our retail partners bringing our innovation to pet-parents.”SmarterPaw LLC (Meowijuanaand Doggijuana) is headquartered in America’s heartland - Lenexa, Kansas and, of the 5,000 recipients of the honor, is ranked No. 156 for Consumer Products and No. 22 in Kansas.The 2024 Inc. 5000 includes companies from every state and Puerto Rico. They range in size from one employee to 262,079 workers and have revenue ranging from roughly $2 million in 2023 to $15.5 billion.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 To learn more about the company’s growth and commitment to pet health, quality, and fun or to explore its full line of products for cats, dogs, and the people who love them, please visit www.smarterpaw.com www.meowijuana.com , and www.doggijuana.com ###About SmarterPaw, LLC:SmarterPaw has an unwavering mission to enhance the joy of being a loving pet parent - crafting Naturally Smart, Creative, and Engaging Toys and Treats for pet-parents and the pets they unconditionally love. What began as a small catnip company in our founder's garage has quickly grown into a multi-brand, nationally distributed family of brands that have reached customers all over the USA and the world. SmarterPaw has won multiple awards over the past few years for innovation and growth in the pet industry and has been recognized by organizations such as Inc. Magazine, Pet Insight Magazine, Pet Business, SuperZoo, Global Pet Expo, Pet Age Magazine, Pet Product News Magazine, Pets+ Magazine and more.About Inc. Media:The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. To learn more, please visit: www.inc.com

