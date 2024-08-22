State/Federal Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Doniphan

Cape Girardeau, MO – A joint Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) opens Wednesday, August 21 in Doniphan to give Missourians impacted by the late May storms an opportunity to talk face-to-face with disaster recovery specialists.

The center is located at the Ripley County Caring Community Partnership building, 209 West Highway St. Doniphan. Hours of operation are: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice. The center will be closed on Sundays.

DRCs are a one-stop shop for disaster survivors who have applied with FEMA and need to provide additional documentation or have questions about the status of their cases. In addition to FEMA staff, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be on hand to help survivors apply for low-interest disaster loans to help fund recovery efforts.

The Doniphan site is the third DRC that has opened to help Missourians get individual help with their recoveries. On August 1, a DRC opened in Sikeston at the YMCA, 511 Taylor St. A second DRC opened August 5 in Dexter at the Bootheel Regional Planning Commission building, 105 E. North Main St. Hours of operation are the same for all three DRCs.

Homeowners, renters and self-employed business owners in 10 Missouri counties who were impacted by May 19-27 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding can visit any of the three centers for one-on-one help, regardless of where they live. Services at the centers are free.

The 10 counties are: Barry, Butler, Carter, Howell, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard and Texas.

Assistance under President Biden’s July 23 federal disaster declaration also was granted for 15 Missouri counties to cover the costs of emergency protective measures and to help repair or replace eligible public infrastructure.

Federal assistance to eligible individuals and households can be in the form of grants to: find a temporary place to live, make minimal home repairs and/or to replace certain personal property. Eligible survivors who need accessibility equipment also may benefit from these grants.

Survivors are encouraged to apply with FEMA before visiting a DRC to make the visit most efficient. Individuals who are having difficulty applying can go to a DRC and get help with filing their initial application.

Here are the 3 best ways to apply:

Online: www.disasterassistance.gov

Phone: 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Download and use the FEMA app

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

For more disaster-related information, visit the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency online at www.sema.dps.mo.gov or FEMA at www.fema.gov and www.fema.gov/disaster/4803.