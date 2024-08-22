Fabrica Kraft’s Honored with U.S. Embassy DEIA Excellence Award

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti & Neha Khanna (Left to right) in American Center, Delhi Winner of U.S. Embassy, DEIA Excellence Award, 2024 Fabrica Kraft

DELHI, INDIA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neha Khanna , Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Fabrica Kraft , has been awarded the prestigious U.S. Embassy DEIA Excellence Award in recognition of her exceptional leadership in diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) practices. The award ceremony was held today at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, where Ms. Khanna was celebrated for her remarkable contributions to creating a more inclusive and equitable workplace.Under Ms. Khanna's visionary leadership, Fabrica Kraft has achieved a significant milestone: a 90 percent women workforce. This achievement is a testament to the company's commitment to empowering women and fostering gender equality within its operations. In particular, Fabrica Kraft has been instrumental in providing employment opportunities to survivors of sex trafficking, offering them not only a means of livelihood but also a path to reintegrating into society with dignity.Moreover, Ms. Khanna has been at the forefront of diversifying Fabrica Kraft’s supply chain, ensuring that marginalized communities are actively included in the company’s growth. By integrating these communities into the supply chain, Fabrica Kraft has not only expanded its operations but also ensured that its success is shared widely and equitably across all societal segments.The U.S. Embassy DEIA Excellence Award, presented by U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti, highlights Ms. Khanna’s unwavering commitment to transforming Fabrica Kraft into a beacon of diversity and inclusion. Her efforts have not only reshaped the company but have also set a powerful example for the industry, proving that ethical business practices and commercial success can go hand in hand.“This award is not just a personal achievement but a recognition of the collective efforts of the entire Fabrica Kraft family,” said Ms. Khanna. “Our mission has always been to create products that not only enrich lives but also contribute to a more just and inclusive world. I am deeply honored to receive this award and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in DEIA.”Fabrica Kraft continues to be a leader in sustainable, eco-friendly, and ethical products, with a strong focus on social responsibility. This recognition further solidifies the company’s standing as a trailblazer in the industry, dedicated to creating positive change through its business practices.Made with sustainable materials, the handcrafted bags collection at Fabrica Kraft embodies the brand’s dedication to quality, sustainability, and ethical craftsmanship. From intricately woven patterns to modern minimalist designs, these bags cater to a wide range of tastes while supporting fair trade practices. By choosing a Fabrica Kraft bag, customers are not only making a stylish statement but are also contributing to the preservation of artisanal crafts and the upliftment of artisan communities across the globe.

