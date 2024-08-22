Chris Harrington Promoted to CEO of Usherpa

Chris Harrington

Award-winning female executive takes the top spot at industry-leading Smart CRM.

DENVER, CO, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, developers of the real estate and mortgage industry’s first Customer Relationship Engagement Platform (REP) platform, announced that company co-founder Chris Harrington has been promoted from President to CEO. Harrington has more than 25 years of experience in high-tech real estate and mortgage relationship management, developing state-of-the-art CRM platforms with automated content marketing services. Co-founder and former CEO Dan Harrington will step back and focus on writing his business books but remain involved in the business.

“I’m looking forward to serving the company in this new role, one I am well-prepared to assume, ” Harrington said. “There has never been a better time to be at the helm of a company with a proven track record of helping lenders win more business. The mortgage lenders and real estate companies we work with will emerge as the industry leaders when the industry’s cycle turns.”

Harrington has been leading the company for the past 25 years, helping tens of thousands of mortgage loan officers and hundreds of companies increase their production with its Smart CRM, built-in marketing automation, and excellent content library. She is the voice that connects with Usherpa customers, learning about their changing needs and then directing her team to position the company’s Smart CRM to meet them.

When an independent data analytics firm studied the experience of 19,500 Usherpa users over thirteen years, they found Usherpa users averaged 48% more closed loans per month than non-users. Another study examined 2,541 Usherpa clients vs 14,444 loan officers from 33 companies nationwide, organized into quintiles based on production from the top 20% of producers to the lowest 20% of producers. Overall, the non-Usherpa group averaged 4 loans per month while Usherpa users averaged 7.6 loans per month for the same period. See the study results here: http://bit.ly/35Je6fH

Harrington is an award-winning female executive: Most Powerful Women in Fintech 2022, Women with Vision 2021, MPA Elite Woman Award 2022, and a finalist for the MReport Women in Housing Award 2022. Additionally, Usherpa was the only company on HousingWire’s Tech100 list for both real estate and mortgage lending in 2021, a feat the company repeated in 2023 and 2024. It scored a HW Top100 spot in the mortgage industry in 2022.

About Usherpa

Usherpa has been serving the mortgage and real estate industry since 1995, when it was founded as Media Center. The company offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training to help Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents make the most of its effortless, fully-automated CRM. Usherpa users are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.

