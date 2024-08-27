MRI-Simmons Selected as Core Insights Partner by AMIN

Consumer insights leader chosen for its comprehensive and accurate data assets

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MRI-Simmons , the leading provider of insights on the American consumer, today announced its selection as the core provider of audience, demographic, psychographic and product usage consumer data for the Advertising and Marketing Independent Network (AMIN) Worldwide . The agreement extends a decades-long relationship that provides AMIN’s coalition of independent marketing agencies with MRI-Simmons’ trusted and actionable consumer intelligence.AMIN’s thirty member agencies throughout the U.S. represent some of the country’s most respected independently owned communication firms. The renewed agreement will provide those members with comprehensive measurement of over 60,000 consumer elements, including 6,500 brands in 1,000 product categories, 1000+ attitudes and opinions, 800+ lifestyle statements, 90 proprietary segments and much more. The agreement also includes access to MRI-Simmons’ flagship study MRI-Simmons USA, Doublebase USA, as well as MRI-Simmons’ Catalyst platform, all of which are accredited by the Media Rating Council (MRC). AMIN members will also benefit from access to MRI-Simmons Connect, a passive digital measurement tool that provides detailed insights on consumers’ use of 10 traditional and digital media platforms.“AMIN’s core mission is to help each member agency be the best it can, and having access to leading syndicated data resources is one way we operationalize that,” said Kelly Ferguson, president of the Americas Region for AMIN. “The MRI-Simmons platform, in particular, helps our members develop strategic thinking for their clients that is backed by an extraordinary depth of intelligence – and delivered with all the benefits of an independent agency.”Powered by probabilistic and address-based sampling, widely considered to be the gold standard methodology by marketers and researchers alike, MRI-Simmons provides the most accurate and nationally representative view of American consumers. The company’s data assets help marketers and their agencies reduce ad waste, increase ROI, and drive efficiencies that are difficult, if not impossible, to achieve with competing solutions.“MRI-Simmons’ high-quality audiences have been an indispensable media planning tool for decades”, said Paul Shortley, Head of Commercial at MRI-Simmons. “As agencies and brands continue to grapple with diminishing consumer signals, those audiences have only grown in importance, and now play a pivotal role in activation and data enrichment initiatives. MRI-Simmons is proud to power AMIN with accurate and comprehensive insights that can be leveraged throughout the campaign lifecycle, from planning through activation and measurement.”About MRI-SimmonsMRI-Simmons is the leading provider of insights on the American consumer. With transparency and methodological rigor at its foundation, MRI-Simmons makes consumer data smarter and empowers action from insights. A leader in consumer insights for over 60 years, MRI-Simmons possesses one of the few single-source, privacy-compliant data sets that is widely used for consumer profiling, media planning, data enrichment, and activation. Powered by address-based probabilistic sampling, MRI-Simmons measures real people, chosen at random to represent the US population in all its variations. The result is a nationally representative and culturally diverse data set that provides the most comprehensive and accurate view of the American consumer.Catalyst, the company’s consumer insights and activation engine, informs marketing strategy and streamlines the use of data to drive business results. Built on MRI-Simmons’ nationally representative consumer truth set, Catalyst provides marketers with a series of modules, from consumer profiling through digital and addressable activation, designed to enable a self-service experience with complete transparency.Launched as a joint venture in 2019, MRI-Simmons is co-owned by GfK and SymphonyAI Group, with GfK as the majority partner. In 2023, GfK combined with NIQ, bringing together two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. To learn more, visit mrisimmons.com.About AMIN WorldwideThe Advertising & Marketing Independent Network (AMIN) Worldwide is an alliance of 60+ independent marketing firms across the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, consisting of approximately 6,000 professionals. We’re a network of independent allies who’ve united to move each other and our clients forward using industry expertise, global market insight and knowledge of emerging trends. Since 1932, AMIN has been providing award-winning solutions at greater value.See how we’ve helped companies reach their potential at AMINWorldwide.com.Media Contacts:AMIN WorldwideKristi Anderson, Executive Directorkanderson@aminworldwide.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.