Croak Hops Out of the Shadows With a Full Game Reveal at Gamescom

WoodRunner Games announces its cheeky and charming precision platformer, Croak

COLOGNE, GERMANY, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAMESCOM: WoodRunner Games, a Montreal-based independent game development studio, announced its inaugural game Croak during this week’s Gamescom show in Cologne, Germany.

Teased in the June Future Games Showcase, the full reveal trailer for the hand-drawn 2D precision platformer was featured in the Future Games Show. The game will be playable at Gamescom in the Indies of the Americas Pavilion and the Business Area.

Croak is a “fractured fairytale” set in a kingdom that has befallen a curse and features a prince-turned-frog. This is a twisted, delightful, and often harrowing fable of Frogo’s quest to get back to his hexed home and unravel the mystery to ultimately lift the curse. This storybook saga introduces a cast of quirky, loveable characters and is brought to life in stunning hand-drawn art and animation created by some of the talented artists behind the hit game Cuphead and the Rick and Morty Show.

A cheeky and charming fantasy, Croak is also a nimble and challenging precision platformer that mixes a classic genre and reminiscent, relatable storyline with fresh and formidable gameplay. Add to that an innovative grapple mechanic. Players must use the amphibian prince’s tongue to dash and bounce around through hundreds of hand-crafted rooms, manipulating the environment as they traverse distinct biomes, each with its own unique hazards, gameplay, and bosses.

“Our team shares a passion for the classic platforming genre, and it holds a special place in the hearts of many players,” said Max Petroff, CEO, co-founder, and producer at WoodRunner Games. “So, we have set out to create a game that will surprise, delight, and test players with beautifully hand-drawn characters and environments, meticulously crafted levels, tight mechanics, and an immersive story.”

The studio wanted to find a main character that was fun and could serve the story, but that also would provide innovation in its movements. After working through several options, they landed on their hopping hero.

“Having a frog as our protagonist not only takes us into some interesting settings and plays into the plot, but it allows us to focus on an innovative core mechanic that is both simple in its singularity and difficult to master. The frog prince uses his tongue for mobility, attacks, and manipulating his environment. It adds strategic elements as well as just being really fun,” added Rob Marquis, WoodRunner’s co-founder and creative director.

Croak’s journey traverses swamps, haunted mines, snowy mountain ranges, and more as the game’s salientian star tries to reach the cursed castle; unlocking secret areas, finding collectibles, and facing enemies along the way. Players must leap to the challenge, using sharp reflexes and strategic thinking while taking advantage of the interactive platforming elements, to make it through, reverse the curse, and live “hoppily ever after”.

Croak is slated for release for PC on Steam with additional platforms to follow. (Wishlist on Steam)

ABOUT WOODRUNNER GAMES

Founded in 2020 in Montreal, Quebec, WoodRunner Games is an independent game studio focused on sharing its passion for the platform genre through its dynamic and immersive gaming experiences that push the boundaries of creativity and innovation. With veteran talent from both AAA and indie studios that have notable credits including Cuphead and the Rick and Morty Show, the team is working on its inaugural game, Croak, which features rich hand-drawn art and animation throughout meticulously designed levels.

Croak reveal trailer

