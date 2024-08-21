Gov. Pillen and Lt. Gov. Kelly React to Announced Retirement of Chief Justice Heavican
NEBRASKA, August 21 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen and Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly offered their reactions to the announced retirement of Chief Justice Mike Heavican. Gov. Pillen received a letter from Chief Justice Heavican of the Nebraska Supreme Court stating his intent to retire on Oct. 31, 2024.
Gov. Pillen shared the following:
"I congratulate Chief Justice Heavican on his retirement, and I thank him for his amazing public service to the state of Nebraska. He has served Nebraska's Supreme Court with professionalism, rooted in deep regard for the rule of law. I have enjoyed getting to know Chief Justice Heavican and I often repeat to others the observation he made to me about walking into the Supreme Court Chamber. He noted that each time felt like the very first – conveying a wonderment, love and appreciation for a career that has resulted in immense satisfaction and fulfilment. I wish Mike the very best in all his future endeavors."
Lt. Gov. Kelly served with Chief Justice Heavican during his time in the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office. He said:
“In different roles – in the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, and as the Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court – he has been the perfect example of all that a public servant should be.”
Pursuant to law, the Judicial Nominating Commission will solicit the names of potential nominees to be presented to Gov. Pillen for consideration of appointment.
