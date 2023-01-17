Seaside School Lottery Enrollment Now Open for the 2023-2024 School Year
Students who attend Seaside School have the opportunity to earn college credit hours and an AA degree completely free.
Lottery enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year is now open for Seaside Neighborhood School and Seacoast Collegiate High School.SEASIDE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seaside School announced today the opening of its lottery enrollment from January 16th to February 28th for the 2023-2024 school year for Seaside Neighborhood School and Seacoast Collegiate High School. The lottery is open to students in grades 4 - 11; applications can be submitted online at seasideschools.net.
“We are excited to open this year’s lottery enrollment,” said Dr. Scott O’Prey, Chief Executive Officer and Seacoast Collegiate High School Principal. “We look forward to welcoming new students and their families and hope that by offering an earlier lottery enrollment window and lottery date, families will be able to make educational decisions sooner for the 23-24 school year.”
Seaside School was founded in 1996 with the simple goal of creating a school to address the need for a better middle school education in Walton County. Over the course of 25+ years, Seaside School has expanded to include Seaside Neighborhood School serving middle school students in 5th through 8th grades in the iconic beach town of Seaside and Seacoast Collegiate High School serving students in 9th through 12th grades on Northwest Florida State College’s South Walton campus. In addition, Seaside School has also been credited as one of the first and oldest operating public charter schools in Florida as well as ranked the #1 combination charter school in Florida for the 2021-2022 school year as determined by the Florida Department of Education School Grade Program.
“Seaside School has had a great track record of success,” added Kim Mixson, Chief Academic Officer and Seaside Neighborhood School Principal. “Our teachers and staff work hard every day to maintain a high level of rigor and academic success, but more than that, each new school year brings an opportunity to make and grow relationships.”
Seaside School offers a robust academic program including a collegiate high school that provides students the opportunity to earn college credit hours and an AA degree at no cost. Learning also goes beyond the classroom for students with intimate learning experiences typically found in private education such as gardening, culinary, and music program as well as mentoring from neighboring Seaside businesses.
For more information and to apply, visit seasideschools.net.
