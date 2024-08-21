21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Waldemer circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

21 August 2024





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission (St. Louis County) is accepting applications for the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of the Honorable Dean P. Waldemer.





The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.





Application forms are linked below.









Applications, including Page 1 Confidential Information, will be accepted until 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2024, via e-mail only to 21stJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov. Applicants who pursued the Summer 2024 Walsh circuit vacancy do not need to submit a full application but instead may forward a letter of interest, while documenting any applicable changes since submitting their last applications. Letters should be e-mailed to 21stJudicialCommission@courts.mo.gov, and the e-mail’s subject line should reference the position (Waldemer vacancy) for which the applicant is applying.





The commission expects to conduct interviews with only the new applicants, or applicants who did not apply for the previous circuit court Walsh vacancy, on October 1 and 2, 2024, at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central, Room 381N, Clayton, Missouri. Any interviews will be open to the public. Following the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees whose names will be submitted to the governor for further consideration.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Al Koller III; Matthew Reh, secretary of the commission; Michelle Spirn; and Kelly Wittenbrink.









Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



