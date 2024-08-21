Submit Release
City of Miami voters said YES to Independent Inspector General Office

Published on August 21, 2024

The residents of our great City overwhelmingly decided that establishing the Office of the Independent Inspector General will ensure that our government operates transparently and efficiently, inspiring confidence in our City’s future.
With the creation of this office, Miami is poised to overcome its challenges and emerge stronger. I want to thank the residents of our City for supporting this initiative, setting us on a path to a brighter future and continued progress.

