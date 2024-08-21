Laurie J. James selected as Top Master Career Director of the Year by IAOTP

Laurie J. James honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laurie J. James, International Job and Career Transition Coach (JCTC), Certified Résumé Writer (CRW), and 11-time National Award-Winning Image Coach, was recently selected as the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) 2024 Top Master Career Director of the Year for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is a highly coveted honor, as only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. Special honorees, including Laurie J. James, are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, involvement in professional affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All 2024 Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at year’s end for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith nearly four decades of industry experience, Mrs. James has continued her education, experience, and industry outreach to establish subject matter expertise in her field. As a dynamic pioneer and results-driven leader who strives to challenge the status quo, Mrs. James co-founded the Professional Résumé Writing and Research Association (PRWRA) in 2000. As PRWRA's 1st President, she expanded the association of career professionals into 19 represented countries worldwide during her tenure in that role.She also introduced several industry-firsts, including global résumé writing awards; declaring September as International Update Your Résumé Month; creating an atmosphere of collaboration instead of competition, where her colleagues could share ideas freely and openly for growth and learning opportunities; and spearheading “Volunteers For Careers” efforts where industry professional from 19 countries (including Saudi Arabia) offered free career services to help the victims and families of those affected after the violent attacks on September 11, 2001, a day that forever impacted the world. PRWRA rebranded to Career Directors International (CDI) in 2005. Mrs. James is one of only 12 Master Career Directors (MCD) worldwide.With this coveted credential, she has challenged over 13,000 clients to reimagine life with better career choices enabling them to become better versions of themselves through her talents as a Job and Career Transition Coach (JCTC), Certified Résumé Writer (CRW), Certified Career Enlightenment LinkedIn Writer (CCELW), Certified DISC™styles Communications Consultant (CDCC), Certified DISC Practitioner (CDP), and Award-Winning Image Coach. She possesses the passion and communication tools necessary to help motivate her clients to success.Mrs. James’s subject matter expertise includes résumé and cover letter writing, LinkedIn profile creation, career and interview coaching, career portfolio creation, and DISCTM coaching. Her diverse skill set makes her a valuable resource for anyone navigating a career transition.Mrs. James has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2022, she earned the CDI Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions as a career industry leader. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Master Career Director of the Year.Everyone has a story to tell. In 2024, Mrs. James released her first book, “About Faces™,” a nonfiction love letter to her late father, whose aspirations of writing his memoirs were cut short when illness struck. Because this effort has already triggered such positive feedback and inspiration to her readers, she plans to continue writing and inspiring others along the way.In addition to her successful career, the talented Mrs. James delivers a classic and heartfelt “a cappella” rendition of the national anthem that evokes positivity and pride.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mrs. Laurie J. James for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mrs. James attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has encountered during her career. When not working, she enjoys traveling, supporting local NCAA student-athletes, and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue influencing others to embrace their own positivity with healthy self-talk and a “can-do” attitude.For more information, please visit: https://www.lauriejjames.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals can collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

