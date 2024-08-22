Parks Channel Streaming App Launches on Amazon Fire TV, Vizio

Brandywine Falls in Cuyahoga Valley. Photo by PapaBear/iStock

AVOD Now in 148M Homes Showcases Lesser-Known Gems Along with Iconic National Parks

There are so many incredible destinations that many travelers have never heard of. We’re thrilled to bring those stories home to viewers who use Amazon Fire TV or have Vizio connected TVs.” — Parks Channel CEO Charles Poe

BETHESDA, MD, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As many of America’s most popular national parks reach peak summer visitation, there’s a new destination to find less crowded but still spectacular outdoor adventures. The Parks Channel , a platform for “America’s Best Idea,” has launched its free Ad-Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) App experience on Amazon Fire TV and Vizio, joining Roku to expand its global reach through leading CTV video and games provider Play.Works.The added distribution means that Parks Channel now is available to 148 million active accounts worldwide: 80 million through Roku, 50 million through Amazon Fire TV and 18 million through Vizio.Many of the better-known national parks like Yellowstone, Zion, the Grand Canyon and Yosemite continue to see record-breaking crowds this summer – which can ruin even the best bucket-list intentions. Parks Channel aims to spread the love to other places that its expert content creators recommend as alternatives.Among them: Alice Ford of “Alice’s Adventures on Earth” takes to the trails of North Cascades National Park in Washington state, which has become known as the American Alps. Matt and Cheryl Schoss of “We’re in the Rockies” cross the Canadian border to Banff National Park and its famous Lake Louise. And “Adventures of A + K” heads east to explore Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio and New River Gorge National Park & Preserve in West Virginia.“Much as we love them, some national parks are being loved to death,” said Parks Channel Co-Founder and CEO Charles Poe. “But there are so many incredible destinations that many travelers have never heard of. We’re thrilled to bring those stories home to viewers who use Amazon Fire TV or have Vizio connected TVs – and this is still just the beginning of the journey.”“AVOD has become the leading destination for TV consumption, so finding out about new outdoor destinations for the summer with Parks Channel is a perfect fit for the Play.Works CTV viewers, ”said Play.Works CEO Jonathan Boltax.About the Parks ChannelThe Parks Channel is a new platform for “America’s Best Idea” – at home, on the journey and for making memories. Its free, advertising-supported streaming app showcases family-friendly series and specials to inspire your next adventure, covering national and state parks, historic sites and other public lands. Its mobile-optimized website, theparkschannel.com, features over 500 curated and geotagged videos, enabling visitors to discover amazing places to go, informed by park superfans. Users can create their own pages, unlock park badges by submitting content and create curated gear checklists for travel based on where they want to go and what they like to do.About Play.WorksPlay.Works is the #1 provider of CTV games and original TV channels designed toengage viewers with fun gaming experiences on the primary screen. Play.Works AVOD and FAST channels includes Ninja Kidz TV, Airrack, Like Nastya, PW Kids, and BRB Travel + Food, feature original television programming from top creators and new voices.Play.Works also has the largest CTV games catalog in the world with over 400+ titles built from the ground-up, including Play.Works originals, Wheel of Fortune, Tetris, Crossy Road, Trivia Crack, Doodle Jump, and classic games from Atari. Play.Works CTV games and video services have a combined reach of over 250 million homes, and can be found on world leading players such as Comcast, Cox, SKY, Roku, Vizio, LG, Samsung and most major pay TV platforms in North America and the UK.

