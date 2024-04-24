America's National Treasures on TV: Parks Channel Launches Streaming App in Partnership with Play.Works
Free ad-supported streamer to complement company's online platform for parks content and planning tools
Nothing brings us together and inspires our curiosity like national parks, but until now there was no single platform for finding their stories.”BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This National Park Week, there’s a new content destination for everyone who loves the outdoors and American heritage. The Parks Channel, a platform for “America’s Best Idea,” has announced a partnership with leading CTV video and games provider Play.Works to deliver an Ad-Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) App experience across connected TVs worldwide.
— Co-Founder and CEO Charles Poe
With more than 500 million visitors to America's national parks, state parks and national forests in 2023, figuring out when and where to go, and planning the perfect trip, can be harder than ever. The Parks Channel lets viewers discover the extraordinary range of America’s treasured places and spaces from the comfort of home, with compelling series and specials that will inspire new adventures.
In the new Parks Channel AVOD App viewers can enjoy popular series like “Lonely Planet’s Best Parks Ever” and “National Parks Revealed,” as well as content from travel influencers like Alice Ford of “Alice’s Adventures on Earth,” “Adventures of A + K” and Matt and Cheryl Schoss of “We’re in the Rockies.” The free App also brings viewers instant access to a robust offering of programs on nature, geology, travel and wildlife, including “Americana Corner,” a unique series focused on the American Revolution by author and historian Tom Hand.
“Nothing brings us together and inspires our curiosity like national parks, but until now there was no single platform for finding their stories,” said Parks Channel Co-Founder and CEO Charles Poe. “Our mission is to help viewers discover their next destination and then help them get out there, with online planning tools and deals that simplify the path to a great experience. We’re thrilled to be working with Play.Works to bring this content to consumers on-demand on CTV platforms worldwide.”
“We are very excited to bring consumers on-demand access to such a beautiful offering of family-friendly nature and outdoors programming” said Play.Works CEO Jonathan Boltax. “AVOD is continuing to experience meteoric growth and consumers continue to demand more variety in their daily streaming. The Parks Channel App is a wonderful free complement to other streaming services for viewers looking to take a break and unwind, enjoying the natural beauty of America’s National Parks.”
The Parks Channel App and programming is available now on Roku, The Roku Channel and will be available in coming weeks on leading smart TVs and CTV platforms worldwide.
About the Parks Channel
The Parks Channel is a new platform for “America’s Best Idea” – at home, on the journey and for making memories. Its free, advertising-supported streaming app showcases family-friendly series and specials to inspire your next adventure, covering national and state parks, historic sites and other public lands. Its mobile-optimized website, theparkschannel.com, features over 500 curated and geotagged videos, enabling visitors to discover amazing places to go, informed by park superfans. Users can create their own pages, unlock park badges by submitting content and create curated gear checklists for travel based on where they want to go and what they like to do.
About Play.Works
Play.Works is the #1 provider of CTV games and original TV channels designed to
engage viewers with fun gaming experiences on the primary screen. Play.Works AVOD and FAST channels includes Ninja Kidz TV, Airrack, Like Nastya, PW Kids®, and BRB Travel + Food®, feature original television programming from top creators and new voices.Play.Works also has the largest CTV games catalog in the world with over 400+ titles built from the ground-up, including Play.Works originals, Wheel of Fortune, Tetris®, Crossy Road, Trivia Crack, Doodle Jump, and classic games from Atari®. Play.Works CTV games and video services have a combined reach of over 250 million homes, and can be found on world leading players such as Comcast, Cox, SKY, Roku, Vizio, LG, Samsung and most major pay TV platforms in North America and the UK.
The Parks Channel streaming app