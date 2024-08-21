California’s ‘lemon law’ could get an update that would speed refunds under new deal

Disagreements over evidence and backlogs in the state’s courts have made the lemon law slower and less effective, according to Consumer Attorneys of California, a supporter of the new legislation, AB1755 by Assembly Member Ash Kalra, D-San Jose. Under the bill, which is being unveiled Wednesday, a manufacturer that receives a notice from a customer about defects that have not been repaired in a reasonable time would have to agree within 30 days to repurchase or replace the vehicle, and to complete the transaction in another 30 days.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.