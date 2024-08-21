Kentuckians Affected by May 21-27 Severe Weather Can Apply for FEMA Assistance and an SBA Disaster Loan at the Same Time

FRANKFORT, Ky. – A new policy streamlines the process of applying for disaster assistance. Survivors now have the option to apply for a low-interest SBA loan when they apply for FEMA assistance. FEMA no longer requires disaster survivors to apply for an SBA loan before being considered for FEMA individual assistance for the most recent disasters, including Kentucky May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides.

Kentucky survivors who experienced loss from the May 21-27 incident and live in Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Clay, Greenup, Hopkins, Knox, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Whitley counties may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

There are several ways to apply:

Visit a Disaster Recover Center. To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Ex: DRC 40019).

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. The Helpline is available daily from 7 a.m. to midnight. Eastern Time.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov (also in Spanish).

Download the FEMA mobile app.

FEMA assistance is available for people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.

How to Apply for SBA Disaster Loans

The SBA offers disaster loans to assist businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters with their recovery. Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for disaster loans to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate and damaged or destroyed personal property. Businesses and nonprofits are eligible to apply for loans to cover physical damage. Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are also available to qualified businesses and nonprofits to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

For more information about SBA disaster loans and how to apply, visit sba.gov/disaster, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov@sba.gov.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, as well as news releases, fact sheets and other helpful documents in multiple languages, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA at x.com/femaregion4 and facebook.com/fema.