HAITIAN NGO GHESKIO IS SAVING LIVES THROUGH ITS RAPID RESPONSE PROGRAM

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haiti’s unabated gang violence has fueled one of the nation’s worst humanitarian crises ever and driven 93% of the displaced population, which skyrocketed to 600,000 (including 300,000 women and 180,000 children) into 112 refugee camps in less than two months. However, it has not stopped Haitian healthcare and research NGO GHESKIO (est. in 1982) from mounting its ambitious Rapid Response Program (RRP). In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, GHESKIO is providing technical support and emergency healthcare and treatment to thousands of the most vulnerable in displaced camps throughout Port-au-Prince.

Based in the epicenter of the gang violence, GHESKIO launched its RRP on June 4, despite 80% of Haiti’s healthcare system being shuddered and 50% of hospitals being inoperative. GHESKIO serves 11 refugee camps: Carradeux, Nouveau Lycée Marie Jeanne, Lycée Antenor Firmin, Faculte linguistique, Camp Isidor Jean Louis, Ministere de la Communication, Ecole Municipal de Freres, Ecole Argentine Bellegarde, Lycée des Jeunes Filles, Rex Theatre, and Gymnasium Vincent, which collectively represent 24,895 displaced people.

Dr. Jean William Pape, Founder & Executive Director of GHESKIO, said, “Our healthcare network, workers, and patients are facing grave risks daily. Last November, the gangs kidnapped one of my sons and they held him captive for three months before being set free.” But he added, “We continue to sustain hope for the thousands of people who have lost everything.”

The RRP has strategically deployed four mobile teams of physicians, nurses, social workers, and community health workers to offer services daily. They provide essential healthcare and treatment for cardiovascular disease, HIV, cholera, TB, and skin diseases. The RRP also provides nutritional support, along with clean water, medications, psychological support, and support to victims of gender-based and sexual violence. So far, GHESKIO’s RRP has evaluated more than 7,700 persons and diagnosed 2,300 more. All of GHESKIO’s services are free.

GHESKIO, with the support of parents and teachers, relocated the Prince Albert II Monaco primary school, which enabled students to complete their school year and celebrate their 14th graduation ceremony in mid-July.

Dr. Marie-Marcelle Deschamps, GHEKSIO Deputy Executive Director, explained, “Security is still an overwhelming obstacle. Our patients risk murder, kidnapping, rape, and having their homes burned while attempting to escape the gangs.” Dr. Deschamps explained, “Our people desperately count on GHESKIO, and we refuse to give up on them or Haiti.”

GHESKIO provides bi-weekly RRP updates on its website. If you’re interested in staying abreast of the program or donating to support GHESKIO’s efforts, go to gheskio.org.

ABOUT GHESKIO

GHESKIO is a Haitian NGO recognized by the Haitian Government as a “public utility” essential for the well-being of the Haitian people. Since 1982, GHESKIO has improved health outcomes through clinical care, rigorous research, and training. GHESKIO is a significant provider of HIV and tuberculosis treatment in the Americas and a leader in clinical research. GHESKIO collaborates with the Haitian Ministry of Health and many international medical institutions and has partnered with Weill Cornell Medical Center since its inception. Despite facing natural disasters, disease epidemics, political violence, and gang activity, GHESKIO continually adapts its operations to ensure continuity of care during times of crisis.

