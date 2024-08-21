FAA Refers More Unruly Passenger Cases to the FBI

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration referred 43 more unruly passenger cases to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for criminal prosecution review during the past year.

The FAA has now referred more than 310 of the most serious cases to the FBI since late 2021 under a partnership aimed at ensuring unruly airline passengers face criminal prosecution when warranted. When the FAA refers incidents to the FBI, the FBI works closely with law enforcement partners and appropriate agencies to conduct an investigation if applicable.

“Dangerous passengers put everyone at risk—and the Biden-Harris Administration has been clear that those who disrupt flights will be held accountable,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Unruly travelers face stiff fines from the FAA and possible criminal prosecution too.”

“There’s absolutely no excuse for unruly behavior,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. “It threatens the safety of everyone on board and we have zero tolerance for it.”

The new referrals include the following incidents:

March 3, 2024: Tried to breach the flight deck.

Feb. 18, 2024: Physically assaulted and was verbally aggressive toward a fellow passenger and crewmember.

Feb. 13, 2024: Exhibited sexually inappropriate behavior toward a crewmember.

Jan. 31, 2024: Physically assaulted a crewmember and exhibited disruptive behavior.

Jan. 13, 2024: Exhibited disruptive behavior.

Jan. 1, 2024: Physically assaulted his travel companion.

Dec. 30, 2023: Sexually assaulted and exhibited inappropriate behavior toward a fellow passenger.

Dec. 18, 2023: Physically assaulted a crewmember.

Dec. 1, 2023: Physically assaulted a fellow passenger.

Nov. 22, 2023: Physically assaulted a fellow passenger.

Nov. 9, 2023: Tried to breach the flight deck.

Oct. 15, 2023: Sexually assaulted a fellow passenger, exhibited aggressive behavior.

Aug. 11, 2023: Sexually assaulted a fellow passenger.

Aug. 2, 2023: Assaulted and threatened to assault crewmembers.

July 29, 2023: Inappropriately touched a minor passenger.

July 29, 2023: Inappropriately touched a minor passenger.

July 21, 2023: Physically assaulted a minor passenger.

July 9, 2023: Sexual misconduct.

July 4, 2023: Assaulted a fellow passenger.

July 4, 2023: Assaulted a flight attendant.

June 22, 2023: Inappropriately touched a fellow passenger.

June 21, 2023: Inappropriately touched a minor passenger.

June 14, 2023: Sexually assaulted a fellow passenger.

June 13, 2023: Sexually assaulted a fellow passenger.

June 3, 2023: Exhibited aggressive and threatening behavior.

May 31, 2023: Assaulted a flight attendant.

May 2, 2023: Exhibited aggressive behavior and tried to trip a flight attendant.

April 30, 2023: Sexually assaulted and harassed cabin crewmembers.

April 20, 2023: Tried to breach the flight deck.

April 18, 2023: Assaulted and threatened to assault a flight attendant.

April 14, 2023: Sexually assaulted a fellow passenger.

April 6, 2023: Acted aggressively and threatened to harm crewmembers and passengers.

April 5, 2023: Sexually assaulted a fellow passenger.

April 3, 2023: Exhibited aggressive and threatening behavior.

March 30, 2023: Threw a backpack at a flight attendant.

March 24, 2023: Assaulted crewmembers and fellow passengers, tried to open exit doors during flight.

March 20, 2023: Exhibited aggressive and threatening behavior.

Feb. 13, 2023: Tried to breach aircraft doors, physically assaulted a crewmember and a fellow passenger.

Jan. 29, 2023: Sexually assaulted a minor passenger.

Jan. 17, 2023: Threatened to harm everyone on board and crash the aircraft.

Aug. 5, 2022: Displayed aggressive and threatening behavior.

July 12, 2022: Displayed aggressive and threatening behavior.

Nov. 15, 2021: Physically and sexually assaulted flight attendants and fellow passengers.

The FBI has created a Crimes Aboard Aircraft section on their How Can We Help You page, with information about the types of crimes it investigates and how people can report them.

The rate of unruly passenger incidents has dropped by over 80 percent since record-highs in early 2021 but unacceptable behavior continues to occur. Airlines have reported more than 1,240 unruly passenger cases in 2024.

The FAA pursues legal enforcement action against any passenger who assaults, threatens, intimidates, or interferes with airline crewmembers, and can propose civil penalties up to $37,000 per violation. Detailed current data on these incidents is available on our unruly passenger website.