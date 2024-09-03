Dr. Devang Parikh is Seeing Patients at Modern Heart and Vascular’s The Woodlands Location

Dr. Parikh, Cardiologist for Modern Heart and Vascular (Woodlands, TX) Dr. Devang Parikh, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Dr. Parikh is seeing patients at Modern Heart and Vascular's location in The Woodlands, TX.

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Heart and Vascular is pleased to announce that Dr. Devang S. Parikh, MD, MA, an Interventional Cardiologist with specialized training in treating valvular heart disease, will now be available for patient consultations at The Woodlands location. This initiative expands the availability of advanced cardiovascular care for local residents. Dr. Parikh is recognized for his patient-focused approach, emphasizing education and empowerment in the treatment of heart disease. He is dedicated to informing patients about their options and involving them in decisions that best fit their lifestyle and needs. His integrative approach aims to improve outcomes and well-being through personalized therapy and evidence-based practices.With a strong background in Structural Cardiology, Dr. Parikh’s expertise extends to evaluating transcatheter valve therapies and exploring innovative treatment methods. His research includes novel disease markers and clinical outcomes, reflecting his enthusiasm for integrating various aspects of cardiovascular care with effective patient communication.Modern Heart and Vascular is committed to offering comprehensive cardiovascular services, including preventive care, diagnostic testing, and advanced treatment options. The focus on preventive care helps avoid unnecessary surgeries and medications, addressing conditions such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, and high blood pressure with a tailored approach.Dr. Parikh’s presence in the Woodlands provides a valuable opportunity for local patients to access top-notch cardiovascular care in a convenient location. Modern Heart and Vascular remains dedicated to improving patient education and delivering compassionate care in a supportive environment.For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Parikh, please visit www.modernheartandvascular.com or call 832-644-8930. Modern Heart and Vascular looks forward to serving patients at the Woodlands office and continuing its mission to offer exceptional heart and vascular care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.