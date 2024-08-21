Deputy Assistant Secretary Yamaguchi to Travel to Atlanta to Promote Global Export Opportunities for Diverse Businesses at 124th National Black Business Conference

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In celebration of National Black Business Month, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for the U.S. Field Kendee Yamaguchi will lead a Building Bridges to Global Markets event at the 124th National Black Business Conference in Atlanta, Georgia on August 23, 2024.

Part of ITA’s Global Diversity Export Initiative, Building Bridges to Global Markets is an export promotion workshop geared toward small- and medium-sized diverse businesses and hosted by the International Trade Administration’s (ITA) U.S. Commercial Service. The workshop brings local trade resources to the business community, including information about the essentials of exporting; identifying qualified, vetted buyers and partners; and addressing common challenges faced by diverse businesses as they look to expand their sales internationally, such as trade finance and access to capital. This particular Building Bridges event is being held in cooperation with two ITA Strategic Partners, the National Business League and the National Black Chamber of Commerce, as well as the World Conference of Mayors and Prosper Africa.

Additionally, Deputy Assistant Secretary Yamaguchi will recognize the National Business League and the National Black Chamber of Commerce with Certificates of Appreciation for their efforts to help Black businesses expand in global markets. Deputy Assistant Secretary Yamaguchi will also recognize two Black-owned businesses, Princeton Healthcare and Ashipa Electric, with Export Achievement Certificates for their contributions to increasing U.S. exports.

Across all of these engagements, equity is at the core of ITA’s work – serving all businesses regardless of size, and expanding opportunities to a more diverse pool of companies to ensure that all communities can reap the benefits of trade. From rural businesses to companies owned by women, racial and ethnic minorities, veterans and members of LGBTQI+ communities, ITA continues to conduct outreach to potential exporters in their own communities.

