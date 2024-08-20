When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: August 20, 2024 FDA Publish Date: August 21, 2024 Product Type: Dietary Supplements Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product is tainted with sildenafil. Company Name: Veata LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Endurance Pro Energy Boost Capsules

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – 8/14/24 – Sacramento CA, Veata LLC is voluntarily recalling lot 230811, Exp 8/11/25 of Endurance Pro Energy Boost capsules, packaged in 10-count blisters in a cardboard carton to the consumer level. Veata LLC was notified by Amazon that the products were found to be tainted with sildenafil, an ingredient in FDA approved products for treatment of male erectile dysfunction in the family of drugs known as phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. Products containing sildenafil cannot be marketed as dietary supplements. Endurance Pro capsules are unapproved new drugs for which safety and efficacy have not been established and, therefore, subject to recall.

Consumption of products with undeclared sildenafil may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) and may cause a significant drop in blood pressure that may be life threatening. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates. Among the adult male population, who are most likely to use this product, adult males who use nitrates for cardiac conditions are most at risk. To date, Veata LLC has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The product was distributed via the internet and fulfilled by Amazon at www.amazon.com nationwide in the USA.

Endurance Pro is marketed as dietary supplements for male performance and energy and are packaged in 10-count blisters packaged in an orange and white carton, ASIN B0CLB96VNV; Lot#: 230811. The product can be identified by the labels below.

Veata LLC is notifying its distributors and customers by this press announcement and by Amazon Messaging and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers that have Endurance Pro capsules lot number 230881 should stop using the product.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact John Tran by phone number: 916- 619--7926 or e-mail at info@veatallc.com Monday through Friday 9AM – 5PM PST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This product lot recall is being made with the FDA’s knowledge.