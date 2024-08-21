H.R. 3254, First Responder Access to Innovative Technologies Act

H.R. 3254 would require the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to implement a uniform process for reviewing applications for grants to purchase equipment that does not meet or exceed certain voluntary standards. The act also would require the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security to assess and report on FEMA’s implementation of the new review process.

