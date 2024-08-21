Scams Be Scam Smart: Watch our video series to learn about common scams and how to avoid them Learn more about Scams

Submit Release
In Government Imposter scams, a scammer will contact you pretending to be a government agency (like the IRS, Medicare, Social Security). No federal government agency will ever call you. Not Social Security. Not the IRS. Federal agencies won’t threaten you and or ask you to pay money by phone. If a caller says they are from a government agency and asks for personal information, hang up.

Scam Series: Government Imposter Scam

