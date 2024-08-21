Cheer on Sask for the Paris Paralympic Games

CANADA, August 21 - Released on August 21, 2024

There will be a mix of experience among the Saskatchewan individuals travelling to Paris to compete on behalf of the province and Canada for the Paralympic Games, running August 28 to September 8.

This year's contingent will feature 10 athletes, competing in seven different sports, four coaches and one member of the mission staff.

After capturing Canada's first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, Midale Para cyclist Keely Shaw will look to improve on her bronze-medal performance in Paris, while Regina's Nik Goncin will be attending his third Paralympics and co-captaining the Canadian men's wheelchair basketball team, which will include Regina teammate and two-time Paralympian Garrett Ostepchuk.

Also attending their second Games are Para swimmers Nikita Ens of Meadow Lake and Shelby Newkirk of Saskatoon, women's sitting volleyball player Julie Kozun of Melfort and wheelchair fencer Ryan Rousell of Asquith. Para swimmer Hannah Ouellette and Para athletics athlete Ashlyn Renneberg, both of Saskatoon, as well as Para rower Jacob Wassermann of Humboldt will be making their Paralympic debuts.

"Congratulations to the athletes and coaches who will be representing our province at the 2024 Paralympic Summer Games in Paris," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Thank you for being strong role models for Saskatchewan and great representatives of our province on the international stage. Know that we are very proud of you and will be cheering you on. Best of luck!"

On the coaching side, Regina's John Wetzstein (Para rowing) will attend his third Games, while Regina's Carla Nicholls (Para athletics) and Frank Gaudet (Para badminton) will head to their second Paralympics and Saskatoon's Ryan Jones (Para swimming) will get his first Paralympic experience.

Saskatoon's Chris Dornan, who was a media attache for Team Canada at the Paris Olympics, will continue in the same role for the Paralympics.

"We are very excited to cheer on these Saskatchewan individuals as they compete at the Paralympic Games," Sask Sport Chair Luke Flegel said. "On behalf of myself and the province's amateur sport system, I wish them the best of luck. Their attendance in Paris represents the culmination of years of hard work and dedication by not only themselves, but their families and friends. Please join in our celebration to show them we are all Sask Proud!"

Join Sask Sport, Sask Lotteries and the Canadian Sport Centre Saskatchewan on cheeronsask.ca for everything you need to know about the Olympics and Paralympics. The website documents the athletes, coaches, officials and staff from Saskatchewan on their journey to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, features a comprehensive schedule specific to the Saskatchewan athletes that includes date, times, viewing options and results and will house daily recaps with results and information specific to the Saskatchewan contingent. It will also feature an aggregate of news from the Canadian Olympic Committee, Canadian Paralympic Committee and National Sport Organizations.

Follow along on social media on @SaskSport, @SaskLotteries and @CSCSaskatchewan and use the hashtag #SaskProud for further updates and information from cheeronsask.ca.

Paris Paralympic Summer Games - Saskatchewan Contingent

ATHLETES:

Nikita Ens - Para Swimming, Meadow Lake.

Nik Goncin - Wheelchair Basketball, Regina.

Julie Kozun - Sitting Volleyball, Melfort.

Shelby Newkirk - Para Swimming, Saskatoon.

Hannah Ouellette - Para Swimming, Saskatoon.

Garrett Ostepchuk - Wheelchair Basketball, Regina.

Ashlyn Renneberg - Para Athletics, Saskatoon.

Ryan Rousell - Wheelchair Fencing, Asquith.

Keely Shaw - Para Cycling, Midale.

Jacob Wassermann - Para Rowing, Humboldt.

Frank Gaudet - Para Badminton, Regina.

Ryan Jones - Para Swimming, Saskatoon.

Carla Nicholls - Para Athletics, Regina.

John Wetzstein - Para Rowing, Regina.

MISSION STAFF:

Chris Dornan, Team Canada, Saskatoon.

