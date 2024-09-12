Moore’s Electrical & Mechanical Expands to New Altavista Location, Upholding Commitment to Service & Community Impact

Moore’s expands in Altavista, VA with a new facility, boosting capacity to deliver premier mechanical and electrical services across VA, NC and SC.

ALTAVISTA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moore’s Electrical & Mechanical is pleased to announce the acquisition of a new operations base within the Altavista Office Park at 701 5th St., Altavista, VA. This expansion represents a significant milestone as Moore’s returns to a location it previously occupied until 2009, aligning with the company’s ongoing growth and dedication to delivering exceptional services.After purchasing the entire Altavista Office Park building at the end of August, Moore’s Commercial Service Department will relocate to the top floor of this 30,000-square-foot facility by October 1st. The move involves approximately 50 partners currently based at the company’s headquarters on Edgewood Avenue in Altavista, VA. These partners play a crucial role in managing key functions such as service contracts, billing, writing, and dispatch. This new facility also facilitates the expansion of Moore’s Service Division, further supporting the growing needs of the region.Importantly, UVA Dialysis, The Standard Insurance Company, and Aubrey J. Rosser, Jr., Attorney at Law will continue to operate as tenants on the first floor, ensuring uninterrupted services to the local community.The new facility will more than triple the capacity of Moore’s Service Division, supporting the company’s expanding operations across Virginia and North Carolina, as well as its recent entry into South Carolina. The relocation aligns with Moore’s commitment to providing top-tier service in HVAC-R, electrical, plumbing, BAS, maintenance, replacements, and repairs for commercial and industrial facilities.“This new location will enable us to better serve our clients while remaining true to our core values: honoring God through servant leadership, purposeful generosity, and the pursuit of excellence,” said Jason Hairfield, Service Department Manager. “We have some great history at this site in Altavista, and we’re excited to bring some of our operations back to a location that’s been so meaningful to our company in the past. Our clients in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina will all benefit from this exciting expansion of our Service Division.”As a family-oriented, Christ-centered company, Moore’s is dedicated to serving not only its clients but also the broader community. The company’s mission to build great things, serve on purpose, and to make a lasting impact on the world is at the heart of every decision. In 2023 alone, Moore’s donated $394,000, contributed 366 service hours, and supported 44 organizations.With the addition of this new office, Moore’s now operates 14 locations, further strengthening its presence in Altavista, where the company currently employs more than 600 partners.About Moore’s Electrical & MechanicalFounded in 1985 in Altavista, Virginia, Moore’s Electrical & Mechanical is a leading provider of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and BAS solutions, serving commercial and industrial clients across Virginia, North Carolina and, now, South Carolina. As a family-oriented, Christ-centered company, Moore’s exists to honor God through servant leadership, purposeful generosity, and the pursuit of excellence. The company is 100% employee-owned and operates with a mission to build great things, serve on purpose, and positively impact the communities it serves. With over 600 partners and 14 office locations, Moore’s is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations and making a lasting difference in the world.For more information, please visit http://www.mooreselectric.com

