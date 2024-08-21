11 Washington ports awarded state funding for electrification projects

OLYMPIA – A total of $26.5 million recently was awarded to 11 Washington ports to electrify their operations. These projects collectively plan to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by more than 140,000 metric tons over the next 10 years.

This year’s awards are a first, with the Port Electrification Grant Program created by the Legislature in 2023 and funded by Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. The competitive program was open to all 75 public ports in the state. It is part of a larger program to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector, identified as the largest contributor to pollution in the state.

The grants being funded this year include projects primarily focused on two types of activities:

Constructing shore power that allows clean electrical power use while at dock rather than onboard combustion engines for ship operations.

Installing electric vehicle chargers and purchasing electric vehicles, including drayage trucks to move cargo to and from ships at port facilities.

“We are pleased to support cleaner air quality for those who live and work near the ports,” said Jason Biggs, director of WSDOT’s Rail, Freight and Ports Division. “This program helps ports switch from using fossil fuels, creates a better work environment for port staff and ensures nearby neighborhoods are healthier places to live.”

Following a competitive review process, grant awards were presented to: