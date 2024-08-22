Moleculera Biosciences Names B. Robert Mozayeni, MD as Medical and Clinical Advisor

Dr. B. Robert Mozayeni, Medical and Clinical Advisor

Appointment will provide strategic guidance and insights as the company expands scope of work for immune-mediated disorders

With his vast background in rheumatology, immunology and scientific research, Dr. Mozayeni will provide critical guidance and insights as we expand our scope of work for immune-mediated disorders,” — Craig Shimasaki, Ph.D., Moleculera’s co-founder and CEO

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moleculera Biosciences , Inc., a precision medicine company focused on uncovering the immune-mediated roots of chronic central nervous system (CNS) and cardiovascular disorders, has named B. Robert Mozayeni, MD, to its Board of Advisors as Medical and Clinical Advisor. Trained in Rheumatology and Internal Medicine at Yale University and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Dr. Mozayeni brings decades of scientific research, medical entrepreneurship and clinical practice to the Advisory Board position.Dr. Mozayeni is founder and Lab Director of T Lab Inc., a CAP-accredited clinical lab providing translational R&D and clinical lab service and molecular imaging assays of tissues to evaluate persistent infections and inflammation. He also serves as Chief Medical Officer for Rheumagen.com, which provides Gene Therapy for HLA-associated Autoimmune Diseases, and is Medical Director & Clinical Consultant for Galaxy Diagnostics.Additionally, Dr. Mozayeni serves a clinical position in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology for Translational Medicine Group, PC, in Maryland, and is co-founder and consultant for a Lyme Disease clinic in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. He has published numerous research papers in peer-reviewed journals and is a Founding Board Member of the not-for-profit HumanKind Alliance, among many volunteer endeavors.“I’m honored to welcome Dr. Mozayeni as Medical and Clinical Advisor, as he brings an invaluable wealth of experience and knowledge to the position,” said Dr. Craig Shimasaki, co-founder and CEO of Moleculera Biosciences. “With his vast background in rheumatology, immunology and scientific research, Dr. Mozayeni will provide critical guidance and insights as we expand our scope of work for immune-mediated chronic disorders.”Dr. Mozayeni earned his medical degree from Albany Medical College in Albany, NY before completing Rheumatology Fellowships at both the NIH and Yale School of Medicine, as well as an Internal Medicine residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He has been awarded eight patents, including six for technologies developed as part of a strategic corporate patent portfolio.“I am thankful for the opportunity to work with Dr. Shimasaki and the Moleculera team, as I’ve always had a passion for scientific discoveries involving the immune system and inflammation and its contribution to disease,” said Dr. Mozayeni. “We expect that new scientific capabilities will enable breakthroughs that support the central mission of Moleculera in the evaluation and care of patients suffering from neuro-inflammatory diseases.”ABOUT MOLECULERA BIOSCIENCESMoleculera Biosciences, Inc. is a precision medicine company focused on identifying and directing treatment for chronic CNS and cardiovascular disorders triggered by inflammation and immune dysfunction. The company’s signature program includes the Autoimmune Brain Panel ™ (formerly known as the Cunningham Panel™), a series of five blood tests that identify circulating levels of autoantibodies in serum directed against the brain and central nervous system that may result in neurologic, psychiatric, and behavioral symptoms. The company has several additional testing panels in the pipeline targeting cardiovascular, Long-COVID and cognitive disorders.Moleculera possesses the world’s largest biorepository and bioinformatics database of over 15,000 clinically annotated specimens from patients suffering from immune-mediated neuropsychiatric disorders. Our robust biorepository is fueling the discovery and development of novel biomarkers and potential therapeutic targets for these debilitating disorders.The company conducts research and clinical development and operates a CLIA and COLA-accredited, high-complexity laboratory in Oklahoma City, where it has tested over 15,000 patients using its patented anti-neuronal antibody panel, the Autoimmune Brain Panel™. Learn more at www.moleculera.com

