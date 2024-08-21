PRIB: Statement on the alleged hacking of the Senate website

PHILIPPINES, August 21 - Press Release

August 21, 2024 STATEMENT ON THE ALLEGED HACKING OF THE SENATE WEBSITE We wish to clarify news reports that the Senate website was hacked. The usernames and logs supposedly extracted from the Senate Sharepoint site are merely the names or accounts used for uploading public documents. The logs include basic metadata, such as the upload date and file size, which do not pose any significant security risk. We therefore confirm the statement of DICT Assistant Secretary Renato Paraiso that the incident is not cause for alarm. Access was gained over documents such as transcripts of committee hearings, journals of plenary sessions, and other legislative documents which are intended for public consumption. No sensitive or confidential data was affected. In fact, the Senate, upon request, grants access to anyone who wishes to download these documents. The Senate will continue all efforts to ensure that its website remains secure and protected by robust cybersecurity measures. Atty. Arnel Jose S. Bañas

Spokesperson 21 August 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.