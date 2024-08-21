Balfour Capital Group Names Wen-Chi Su Senior Wealth Manager, Enhancing Global Market Expertise

HONG KONG, CHINA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is proud to announce the appointment of Wen-Chi (Gigi) Su as Senior Wealth Manager. Gigi’s arrival marks a significant enhancement to Balfour’s wealth management team, bringing her extensive expertise in institutional sales, client solutions, and global financial strategies.Gigi Su is a highly accomplished financial professional with a proven track record in the Greater China region. She holds a dual Master’s degree in Global Commerce and Strategic Management from the University of Virginia, Lingnan University, and ESADE Business School. Her academic achievements, coupled with her deep understanding of cross-cultural and global business dynamics, make her a formidable addition to Balfour Capital Group.In her most recent role as Vice President of Institutional Sales at Rostrum Grand Ltd in Hong Kong, Gigi demonstrated her ability to rapidly expand the firm’s client base across key Asian markets. Within just three months, she initiated conversations with over 40 high-potential prospects and successfully onboarded three major institutional clients, including fund platforms and wealth managers. Her strategic insight and market acumen allowed her to effectively pitch and secure partnerships for Rostrum Grand’s flagship multi-strategy fund.Gigi’s previous experience as Associate Director at Gateway Private Markets further underscores her capacity to drive significant financial outcomes. She managed over $1 billion in deal flow within private equity and venture capital secondaries, playing a pivotal role in closing a major secondary deal for a Spacetech company. Her collaboration with senior executives to refine sales strategies and support product initiatives was key to the firm’s success in this highly competitive space.During her tenure at Gerson Lehrman Group, Gigi consistently ranked as the top performer in client solutions across the Asia-Pacific region. Her leadership in research, particularly in the Auto, Energy, and industrial sectors, provided hedge fund clients with critical market insights that informed their investment strategies.“We are thrilled to welcome Gigi Su to Balfour Capital Group,” said Vikram Srivastava, the Investor Relations Manager at Balfour Capital Group. “Her extensive experience, particularly in the Greater China region, and her proven track record in client solutions and institutional sales make her an invaluable asset to our team.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.