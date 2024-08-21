Lane Closure Scheduled for Southbound Cliff Avenue Between Interstate 229 Ramps in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Aug. 19, 2024

Contact:

Mike Schmidt, Project Engineer, 605-940-1000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – As of Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, a lane closure is in effect for the outside, southbound lane at Cliff Avenue between the Interstate 229 (exit 4) southbound on-ramp and northbound off-ramp. Crews are installing a retaining wall for the I-229 temporary bridge. Weather dependent, the lane will be reopened Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times through the I-229 and Cliff Avenue construction project. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the area. Traffic control measures will continue to guide motorists around all closures.

This work is part of a larger project that will modify the median crossovers on Cliff Avenue in preparation for an interchange reconstruction project. The prime contractor on the $5.6 million project is Soukup Construction, Inc. of Sioux Falls, SD. The anticipated completion date of this preliminary work for the interchange reconstruction project is December 2024.

Featured Project Page:

Find additional information about this project on the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) website at https://dot.sd.gov/i229-cliff-ave-crossovers-pcn-07cy.

Sign Up for Text Notifications: For updates on MAJOR traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text the keyword “I229Exit4” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-