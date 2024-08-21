ADVA Appoints Director of Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) Commissioner Kent Davis has appointed Samantha Wise to serve as the Director of the new Command Sg. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home in Enterprise.

Wise will be responsible for monitoring daily operation of the home to ensure compliance with contractual agreements as well as federal and state regulations, coordinating equipment purchases and repairs, preparing statistical and financial studies and reports on funding requirements, advise the Executive Director on the technical administrative aspects of the operation of the home to include, but not limited to resident care and treatment, and funding and material utilization/requirements and records management.

“I am honored to be part of this opportunity to work with such a deserving population of Veterans,” Wise said. “I am enthusiastic about future collaborations with organizations in our area to serve those who have served our country.”

Wise assumed her role on August 16. A dedication ceremony for the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home is scheduled for September 13, 2024, at 10 a.m. The ceremony is a public event and will be followed by facility tours. To learn more about the State Veterans Homes Program, visit va.alabama.gov.