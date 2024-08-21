DCFS Offering Help With SNAP Applications at Ochsner Health Center Lapalco

Newsroom Latest DCFS Partnership Expands Access to In-Person Public Assistance Services in Marrero

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is offering in-person public assistance services at Ochsner Health Center Lapalco three days a week. The partnership supports a common goal of Ochsner's Healthy State initiative and DCFS’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP): reducing food insecurity in Louisiana.

"Increasing food security is a priority for both organizations," said Sammy Guillory, DCFS Assistant Secretary of Family Support. "Ochsner's initiative complements our efforts to address hunger through the SNAP program. Working together to connect vulnerable populations to SNAP and other resources will lead to healthier outcomes for Louisiana families."

DCFS staff will be available at Ochsner Health Center Lapalco in Marrero, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, to answer questions, provide account management, and offer assistance enrolling in SNAP, the Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP) and Kinship Care Subsidy Program (KCSP). The public can also receive help with renewals and reporting changes in their household size or financial status, requests for replacement EBT cards, and receipt of verification and supporting documents for program eligibility.

The Ochsner partnership is the agency’s latest effort to bring services to underserved areas, with plans to expand to Ochsner locations in Orleans and St. Bernard parishes, and Baton Rouge. DCFS also recently started offering in-person services at Goodwill Industries in New Orleans. Other partnerships include New Orleans Public Library and Plaquemines Parish Government.

"We are grateful for these partnerships helping us reach more people closer to home," said Monica Brown, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Stability. "Being able to offer services from multiple locations, especially those that are easy to get to, makes it more convenient for people to get the help they need.”

To find a DCFS office near you, visit https://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/directory.

Know Before You Go

Ochsner Health Center Lapalco

4225 Lapalco Blvd,

Marrero, LA 70037

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday