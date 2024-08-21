Huntsville Native Combines Engineering Expertise with Family Legacy in New Custom Homebuilding Firm

Keith and Landon Dalton, Owners of Black Crow Building Company Black Crow Building Company logo

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two generations of trusted homebuilders in the Huntsville community are combining over 40 years’ experience with the latest in engineering expertise with the launch of their new business, Black Crow Building Company. Founded by Landon Dalton, with his father Keith Dalton of Keith Dalton Construction serving as Vice President of Operations, Black Crow will offer new luxury custom homes across the Huntsville and Madison County area.After serving as a Structural Engineer and Project Manager over aerospace, space, and defense design-build construction projects for the last 12 years, Landon decided he was ready for a change. He decided to return to his first love of building homes, but with a new process. Landon is excited to bring his skills and experience to creating a more efficient and productive custom home-building experience…while still involving the customer every step of the way in building their dream home.Landon explained that their top company priorities for Black Crow are Trust, Integrity and Communication. They will prioritize their client’s interests over profits and build relationships based on trust and mutual respect.He shared that there will be three ways that they can help a customer with their new custom home. The Black Crow team can either 1) help them buy and customize a completed Black Crow luxury home; 2) pick up an existing project already in construction and customize it to completion with their design partners; or 3) create their dream home from start to finish with the architectural and interior design team.“I have always had a passion for helping people make their lives better and I always loved the craftsmanship of custom home building,” Landon shared. “There is a better way to build houses. It doesn’t equate to the most profit, but it does create custom homes that can be truly life-changing for a family. That’s what I want to do, and it is what our mission is for Black Crow Building Company.”Black Crow’s first homes are being built in the Lendon neighborhood in South Huntsville with the first ones having started in April 2024. For more information about how to build your dream home with Black Crow or to view their current available listings, visit their website at www.blackcrowbuildingco.com or visit their realtor partners at InTown Partners at www.intownpartners.com/blackcrow

