Introducing TotalCare: Epsilon Technologies Group’s New Comprehensive Managed Service

NEW YORK, NY, US, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epsilon Technologies Group today announced the launch of its TotalCare Managed Service, a comprehensive managed service designed to streamline the management of both Epsilon’s ETS and Principia Analytic System (PAS), aimed at optimizing client usage and reducing their administrative burdens.TotalCare offers a range of services for the administration of ETS and PAS implementations, including server management, application upgrades, integrated client acceptance testing, and user training. Whether it’s SaaS, cloud-based, or locally installed software, customers can choose from an à la carte menu of services and tailor fit the package to their needs.TotalCare clients benefit from Epsilon’s decades of experience implementing and supporting dozens of financial software solutions for Federal Home Loan Banks, GSEs, and regional banks. The service lifts the weight of maintenance, upgrades, and configuration tasks off clients so they can focus on the value-added opportunities which differentiate their businesses — all while reducing costs.“We’re excited to be able to provide this extensive offering to our clients, leveraging Epsilon’s world-class services and ETS product with the benefits of our recent acquisition of Principia,” commented Debashis Sen, co-founder and CEO of Epsilon. “As a trusted business partner, we believe that TotalCare will greatly enhance our clients’ experience with our software by reducing risk, boosting scalability, and fortifying reliability. TotalCare allows organizations to focus on their core business while we proactively support users and manage the ongoing challenges of maintaining infrastructure.”Those interested in learning more about TotalCare, as well as ETS and PAS, can contact the company at: www.epsilontg.com About Epsilon Technologies Group‍:Epsilon is a vibrant capital markets technology solutions and services firm serving small and medium-sized financial institutions such as regional banks, Government-Sponsored Enterprises, and Federal Home Loan Banks. The Group’s deep expertise embraces every aspect of software development, products, data, technologies, and consulting. Epsilon offers ETS and Principia Analytic System as licensed products, and various innovative bespoke solutions across a broad set of capital markets domains. Epsilon also offers a full range of consulting services, including implementation, advisory, analytics, risk management, accounting, and data modeling.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.