Tickets for WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group on sale starting 23 August

MACAU, August 21 - WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group, and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at the Macao East Asian Games Dome from 9 to 15 September 2024. The world’s leading players will engage in a series of breath-taking matches at the event and showcase their spectacular skills to residents and tourists alike.

The organizers held a press conference today (21 August) to introduce the details and ticketing information for the event. The attending guests included Mr. Luís Gomes, Acting President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of Galaxy Entertainment Group; and Mr. João Ma Chi Tat, Chairman of the Macau Table Tennis General Association.

Mr. Luís Gomes, Acting President of the Sports Bureau, remarked that this event will feature 32 male and 32 female leading table tennis players, including Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha of the Chinese National Team. He expressed his gratitude to the players who are coming to Macao after the Paris Olympics to showcase their tremendous skills, and to WTT for starting the event preparations immediately after the Olympics.

Mr. Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of Galaxy Entertainment Group, said, “GEG is proud to have been involved in the event since its Macau debut. As one of the event’s organizers, GEG will, as always, work closely with all parties to show Macau’s unique cross-sectoral ‘tourism + sports’ charm to the international community and polish Macau’s ‘golden business card’ as an international metropolis through sports.”

World-leading players to compete in Macao

WTT Champions Macao 2024 features 64 competitors in the two categories of men's singles and women's singles, namely 32 male and 32 female leading players in the world.

Regarding the match schedule, the round of 32 matches will be played on 9-10 September and during the first session on 11 September. The round of 16 matches will be held during the second session of 11 September and on 12 September. The quarter finals and the semi-finals will take place on 13 and 14 September, respectively. The final in both categories will be played on 15 September.

Tickets to go on sale from 11 a.m. on 23 August

Matches on 9-13 September are divided into two sessions: the first and second sessions will start from 11 a.m. and from 6:30 p.m. respectively on 9-10 September, and from 12:30 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. respectively on 11-13 September. The semi-finals on 14 September will start at 6:30 p.m., whereas the finals on 15 September will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets to the matches will go on sale from 11 a.m. on 23 August. Members of the public can buy the tickets via Damai application and mini programme, the mCoin platform of Mpay, ‘MacauTicket.com’ website and mobile application. Tickets are also reserved for sale at Kong Seng outlets in Macao from 11 a.m. on 28 August or directly at the competition venue during the event period. The tickets are priced between MOP 300 and MOP 1,200, depending on the seat section and match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas or Renminbi, and same prices apply to both Macao Patacas and Hong Kong dollars. Each person can purchase a maximum of eight tickets per session.

Ticket discounts for Macao residents, students and seniors on specific dates

Holders of a Macao Resident Identity Card can enjoy a 20% discount and holders of a full-time Macao Student Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card and Macao residents aged 65 or above can enjoy a 30% discount when purchasing standard tickets for matches held between 9 and 13 September at Kong Seng outlets in Macao or at the competition venue during the event period. Each person is limited to one discounted ticket per session subject to ticket availability.

For details, please visit the event’s website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.