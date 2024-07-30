MAD20 Donates $10,000 of Cybersecurity Training to ACT NOW Education, Empowering Veterans and Military Spouses
By equipping more veterans and military spouses with critical knowledge and skills, we are paving the way for those who have served our country to be supported during their transition...”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAD20 Technologies, a leading provider of cybersecurity training on MITRE ATT&CK®, is thrilled to announce the donation of 20 annual subscription licenses for its comprehensive training program to ACT NOW Education, an organization dedicated to providing free educational resources and career support for transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses.
— Representative, ACT NOW Education
This contribution highlights MAD20's unwavering dedication to supporting former US military members in the cybersecurity industry. It represents the third installment of MAD20's $1,000,000 ATT&CK The Gap Campaign, which is focused on narrowing gender, ethnic, and socioeconomic disparities in the field through continuous upskilling, reskilling, and assessment. MAD20’s cybersecurity training program, originally designed by MITRE Engenuity™, is recognized for its comprehensive curriculum on MITRE ATT&CK®. The curriculum equips learners, known as Defenders, with the skills and knowledge necessary to defend against today's most advanced cyber threats.
"We are thrilled to join forces with ACT NOW Education," said Reggie Stevens, CEO of MAD20. "Their commitment to uplifting veterans and military spouses resonates deeply with our mission. We believe these training licenses will not only sharpen the skills of ACT NOW members but also unlock new career paths and support their professional growth within cybersecurity."
ACT NOW Education, founded in 2018, is a nonprofit organization committed to providing free educational resources, certification training, and career support to transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses. Their initiatives are designed to inspire and support individuals at all stages of their careers, from beginners to seasoned professionals.
"We are excited to unveil our partnership with MAD20, granting access to top-tier MITRE ATT&CK training," said a representative from ACT NOW Education. "This collaboration is a game-changer. By equipping more veterans and military spouses with critical knowledge and skills, we are paving the way for those who have served our country to be supported during their transition from the military."
MAD20, spun out of MITRE Engenuity™ in 2023, has quickly become a trusted name in cybersecurity education. With a focus on delivering practical, real-world training on MITRE ATT&CK, MAD20 prepares individuals and organizations to defend against the latest cyber threats. Their state-of-the-art training modules cover a wide range of topics, from basic cybersecurity principles to advanced threat detection and response techniques.
This partnership marks a significant step towards creating a more inclusive cybersecurity workforce. By empowering ACT NOW Education members with top-tier training resources, MAD20 and ACT NOW are working together to build a safer, more secure digital world.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Alex Moazzami
Head of Public Relations
MAD20
alex@mad20.io
About MAD20:
MAD20 Technologies is the new official home for MITRE ATT&CK® Defender™ (MAD) training and certification programs, which was spun out from MITRE Engenuity™, a tech foundation for the public good and subsidiary of The MITRE Corporation. MAD20 offers just-in-time training and certification on ATT&CK, helping defenders maintain the advantage over adversaries. Its MAD20 training and certification portal includes content and assessments originally developed by the same ATT&CK subject matter experts who created and maintain the ATT&CK framework knowledge base. Collectively, the MAD20 team represents over 40 years of experience among senior members of the U.S. military within cyber operations. The MAD20 system incorporates elements of the software developed by The MITRE Corporation on behalf of the U.S. Government.
For more information, please visit https://www.mad20.io.
About ACT NOW Education:
ACT NOW Education is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free educational resources, certification training, and career support to transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses. Founded in 2018, ACT NOW strives to inspire and support individuals at all stages of their careers, helping to bridge the gap in the industry and promote a more diverse and inclusive workforce.
For more information, please visit https://actnoweducation.org/
For additional information on this announcement or to schedule an interview with representatives from MAD20 or ACT NOW Education, please use the contact information provided above.
The views and opinions contained in this Press Release are those of MAD20 only and should not be construed as an official position or endorsement of any vendor, goods, and/or services by The MITRE Corporation or MITRE Engenuity™.
Alex Moazzami
MAD20 Technologies Inc.
alex@mad20.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn