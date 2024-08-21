Main Street businesses celebrate makeovers

Left: Links Martial Arts original building; middle: work progressing on the façade; right: newly painted façade and window signage

This year’s winners of the Main Street Makeover Contest include an Ellsworth purveyor of aromatherapy and wellness products, a Three Lakes taproom serving locally produced craft beers, and a martial arts studio in Mayville.

Link’s Martial Arts (Mayville)

Link’s Martial Arts, situated in Mayville’s historic district, debuted a rejuvenated look with the unveiling of its recent improvements. As a finalist in the Main Street Makeover Contest, the business was eligible for up to $10,000 in grant funds as well as expert guidance to enhance both interior and exterior aspects of its historic building, originally erected in 1860 as the Julius Andrae General Store. The makeover included restoring boarded-up third-floor windows, updating brickwork, and improving lighting and lobby aesthetics. These changes not only modernize the studio but also highlight its heritage within the community. Business owner Dan Link expressed appreciation for the support in upgrading the building’s appearance, saying the improvements would help the family-run business attract new students and contribute to its long-lasting success.

“We are very thankful to have worked with the WEDC team on this project,” Link said at the unveiling event. “We are extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Main Street Makeover. The grant has afforded us the opportunity to upgrade our historic building to a professional appearance that we can all be proud of. It was a great experience.”

The Main Street Makeover Contest—which is beginning its 10th year—is part of the Wisconsin Main Street Program, a comprehensive revitalization initiative managed by WEDC. It aims to foster the historic and economic revitalization of traditional business districts across Wisconsin. The contest raises awareness of the Wisconsin Main Street Program and the Connect Communities Program, both downtown revitalization efforts led by WEDC. These programs provide essential support, training, and tools to communities and organizations committed to downtown revitalization. The makeover programs are just one example of WEDC’s efforts to encourage business growth and community involvement and to highlight the vibrancy of downtown districts.

Left: YB Urban? original building front; middle: new building front; right: new interior retail space

YB Urban? (Ellsworth)

Angie Whelan and her family relocated from Las Vegas to El Paso in Pierce County over a decade ago, seeking a rural lifestyle conducive to farming and entrepreneurship. In 2019, Whelan launched YB Urban?, a business specializing in aromatherapy and wellness products, initially operated from home before expanding to a storefront in Ellsworth.

Despite early success, the store lacked visibility and space for classes. With support from WEDC and Retailworks Inc., YB Urban? underwent a transformation and is now thriving. The revamped space features improved signage, a more inviting layout for workshops and events, and enhanced product displays.

“Like so many small businesses, we make just enough money to keep our doors open, offer the products our customers love, and make a modest living,” says Whelan. “Extra money for large projects just doesn’t happen, so having the strength of WEDC behind us, and having them believe in us, is priceless.”

The Brew Station transformed unused space into an outdoor beer garden.

The Brew Station (Three Lakes)

The Brew Station in downtown Three Lakes recently celebrated the unveiling of its new beer garden, the Brewtanical Garden. Owners Dan and Gina Stehl, who also operate the adjacent Supply Station, established the Brew Station in 2022 as a community gathering spot. The new patio features a flexible layout designed by WEDC’s downtown development staff and landscape architects from Ayres Associates, allowing for various activities and accommodating both large and small groups, including four-legged friends. The project aimed to enhance the Northwoods ambiance while maintaining practical considerations like parking and utility access.

“Everyone at the Brew Station—Gina and I as owners and our amazing staff—thank the Three Lakes community for their continued support and enthusiasm for this project,” owner Dan Stehl said at the opening event. “The excitement and anticipation this contest generated was beyond our expectations. Creating the Brewtanical Garden was a true labor of love. We thank our family and friends, and all the local businesses that provided materials. We couldn’t have done it without them.”